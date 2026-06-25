Notion Mail is shutting down, but your Gmail inbox isn't going anywhere

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Notion Mail is shutting down on September 22, 2026, ending the company’s AI-powered take on email.

Users should export their Notion Mail settings before the shutdown, including inbox views, AI labels, snippets, and notification preferences.

Notion is officially saying goodbye to Notion Mail. The company has announced that its AI-powered email client will shut down on September 22, 2026, bringing an end to an ambitious attempt to rethink Gmail with Notion’s database-inspired workflow.

The move comes as a surprise, especially since Notion Mail launched with plenty of fanfare. With the email client, Notion wanted to turn your inbox into something closer to a productivity dashboard. You could create custom inbox views, organize emails with filters and groups, generate AI-powered labels, use reusable snippets, and schedule meetings without leaving the app. The experience felt much more like working inside Notion than using Gmail itself.

Unfortunately, that vision never expanded as quickly as many users expected. One of the biggest limitations was platform support. Notion Mail only worked with Gmail and Google Workspace accounts, leaving users of Microsoft Outlook, iCloud, and other providers waiting for compatibility that never arrived. Windows support also remained absent for much of the product’s life, making it difficult for the service to become a true cross-platform alternative.

Notion’s help page now points users toward preparing for the shutdown. If you’ve been using the app, you’ll want to export any data you need before the service goes offline. That includes your custom inbox views, AI labels, snippets, and notification preferences, as those are tied specifically to your Notion Mail account. Once the service shuts down, those customizations will no longer be available.

The company is also recommending that users transition back to Gmail or another email client well before the September deadline. Since Notion Mail synced with Gmail in real time, your actual email messages remain safely stored in your Google account. What disappears are the Notion-specific features layered on top of Gmail rather than the emails themselves.

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