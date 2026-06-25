Ticketmaster's new Google Wallet integration could make concerts less stressful

Ticketmaster

TL;DR Ticketmaster is bringing interactive event tickets to Google Wallet across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, starting with a pilot at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena.

Tickets can now display real-time updates, such as schedule changes, entry instructions, directions, and other event information, directly in Google Wallet.

The feature could reduce the need to jump between emails, apps, and websites by keeping key event details and services in one place.

Google Wallet has evolved into much more than a place to store credit cards. It already keeps track of boarding passes, movie tickets, loyalty cards, and concert tickets, often pulling them directly from Gmail. If you’ve ever received a gate change notification while rushing through an airport, you’ve already seen how useful that can be. Now, Google wants to make concert tickets smarter, too.

Ticketmaster is bringing its interactive ticketing experience to Google Wallet across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, starting with a pilot at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. This could really make attending events less frustrating.

Anyone who’s been to a concert knows the routine — you buy a ticket months in advance, forget where you saved the confirmation email, wonder when the doors open, and scramble to find venue information on the day of the event. Ticketmaster’s new Wallet integration is designed to put much of that information in one place.

Instead of serving as a static QR code, your ticket can now become a live hub for event updates. If a show starts later than expected, entry instructions change, or the venue wants to share important information, those updates can appear directly on the pass in Google Wallet. You could also get quick access to directions, venue apps, merchandise stores, or other event-related services without digging through emails or downloading yet another app.

Ticketmaster

The feature also opens up new possibilities for venues and event organizers, who can use Ticketmaster’s TM1 platform to send updates, manage branding, and communicate with attendees before and during events.

OVO Hydro will be the first major test case, but Ticketmaster says more venues will adopt the technology over time — and hopefully in more regions around the world. If that happens, Google Wallet could become the easiest way to keep track of everything related to an event.

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