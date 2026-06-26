Is X down for you? Here's what's going on

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are reporting issues with the social media platform X.

Reports range from being unable to get the app to load to the website not showing posts.

It appears the issue is affecting users around the world.

If you tried to log on to X this morning, you probably ran into some issues. Don’t worry, you’re far from alone. It looks like the social media service may be experiencing an outage.

Over on Downdetector, thousands of users are reporting that the platform is down and the numbers are still climbing. Based on the chart, it looks like the outage started around 9:17 AM ET. We’re also seeing a large number of reports on StatusGator and Down for Everyone or Just Me.

According to the comments, it looks like the issue is affecting users around the world. The reports range from being unable to get the app to load to the website not showing posts.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when X is back online.

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