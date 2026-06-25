Google is shutting down the loophole that let Fitbit users escape the Google Health update

Google

TL;DR Google has started notifying Fitbit users that older versions of the app will no longer be supported.

Support for app versions older than 5.0 on Android and iOS will stop on July 15, 2026.

This deadline will end a commonly used workaround for avoiding the Google Health update.

Near the beginning of May, Google finally began rolling out the much-anticipated mandatory update that transforms the Fitbit app into Google Health. Despite the redesign and fresh experience, not everyone is in love with the change. While Google Health is destined to fully replace the Fitbit app, some users are using a workaround to hang on to the old app. But time is officially ticking down for that workaround.

To avoid the Google Health transition, some users have been sideloading older 4.x builds of the Fitbit app and turning off updates. While it’s a clever way to get around the mandatory update, that workaround won’t work for much longer. Google has started sending out notifications (via Gadgets & Wearables) to users who are still on the old Fitbit app.

In the message, the company reminds the user that the Fitbit app is now Google Health. It goes on to state that as part of the transition, Google will be ending support for versions of the Android and iOS apps that are older than 5.0. Support for these older builds is scheduled to stop on July 15, 2026.

After this date, you’ll still be able to install older versions of the Fitbit app. The problem is that Fitbit still depends on Google’s servers for everything from account logins to syncing. So once support is shut down, those older versions of the Fitbit app will effectively be useless. If you’ve been avoiding migrating to Google Health up until now, it may be time to finally bite the bullet.

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