YouTube Shorts just fixed some of its biggest annoyances

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Shorts is getting a new clear screen mode that hides on-screen buttons and text, making videos less cluttered and easier to watch.

Viewers can now watch Shorts twice as fast, helping them get through longer videos, tutorials, and demos more quickly.

YouTube is also updating Shorts controls with tap-to-pause, quick mute options, a new heart icon, and more direct recommendation tools like “Not Interested” and “Don’t recommend this channel.”

A lot can happen in a YouTube Short — you might learn a recipe, pick up a tech tip, or watch someone recap an entire movie in under a minute. The problem is that the app itself can sometimes get in the way of the video. YouTube’s latest Shorts features are designed to address exactly that: make the viewing experience a little cleaner and a little faster.

That effort starts with what is arguably the most useful addition: clear screen mode. If you’ve ever felt that Shorts can be a little too busy, with captions, buttons, profile icons, and other controls competing for attention, this feature should help. It temporarily hides the interface, leaving the video front and center. It’s a simple change, but one that makes a lot of sense, especially for videos that pack every inch of the screen with information.

Of course, visual clutter isn’t the only thing that can get in the way of a good viewing experience. Sometimes, it’s the video’s pace. Not every Short is actually short these days, which is why YouTube is also introducing the ability to watch Shorts at double speed. Whether you’re sitting through a lengthy tutorial, a product demo, or a story that’s taking its sweet time to get to the point, the faster playback option should make it easier to find the information you’re looking for without constantly scrubbing through the timeline.

While those are the major changes, YouTube is also sneaking in a few smaller quality-of-life improvements. You can now tap a Short to pause playback and quickly mute the audio when needed. It’s a feature you may not think about until a video unexpectedly starts blasting music while you’re scrolling in a quiet place.

The update also extends to some of the controls that viewers interact with every day. The traditional thumbs-up icon is being replaced with a heart, a move that makes Shorts feel a little closer to the interaction styles people are already familiar with on platforms like Instagram. At the same time, YouTube is removing the dislike button from the Shorts interface and replacing it with options such as “Not Interested” and “Don’t recommend this channel.”

The best updates are often the ones you barely notice. By cutting down on distractions and giving viewers more control, YouTube is making Shorts a little easier to live with. The features are rolling out now, although it may take some time before they appear for everyone.

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