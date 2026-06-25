Google Wallet just got an update to track your online orders

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR You’ll now be able to view and track online orders in Google Wallet.

The app will automatically pull order information — like receipts, tracking numbers, and shipping status — from Gmail to do so.

This feature is only available in the US and needs to be enabled in Gmail settings.

One of the more useful features in Gmail is order tracking. After you make a purchase online, Gmail can help you keep an eye on the status of your delivery. Now, that capability is getting extended to the Google Wallet app.

You can now view and track online orders within Google Wallet. As the tech giant explains, orders that are arriving soon will be displayed on the homescreen. When you tap on “View more” while in the app, orders that are arriving that day or are in transit will be shown at the top. You can also see other orders if you tap on “View more transactions,” but you may be asked to verify your identity. If you head over to the Wallet website, you’ll need to click on Transactions to see your orders.

As for tracking orders, you’ll first need to enable Package tracking in Gmail. This is because Wallet will track orders by automatically pulling order information — like receipts, tracking numbers, and shipping status — from your inbox. To access tracking information, you need to open the Wallet app, go to View more, tap on View more transactions, find your order, and then tap on Track Package. On the web, you just need to click on Transactions, find your order, and click Track Package.

It looks like you’ll also be able to remove orders from Wallet. Google notes that removing transactions in Wallet will not delete them from your Gmail.

Unfortunately, not everyone will have access to order tracking in Wallet. The company says that the feature is currently only available in the US. Google does not say if or when this capability will roll out to other regions.

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