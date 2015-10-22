

Not everyone likes the horror genre because it never seems to do well enough to scare them or they just plain hate being scared. Others are exactly the opposite and enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes with being scared. As it turns out, there are actually some decently scary horror games on mobile. Here are the best Android horror games.

[Price: Free]

Curse Breakers: Horror Mansion is a point-and-click puzzle game. The premise is you are a curse breaker and you must explore a haunted mansion to uncover its secrets and deal with the paranormal. It’s not as in-your-face scary as others but it’s a great casual game with horror elements. It’s also a very rare free game with no in app purchases. The only caveats are that it’s simple and short but it is totally free so it’s hard to be too judgmental.





[Price: $6.99]

The hit shooter Dead Space is on a lot of horror game lists because of its great graphics and creepy story. The controls are simple and were designed that way so you could focus on what’s going on in the game rather than worrying about control. Dead Space sits in the horror sci-fi genre and reviewers have lauded its truly creepy story line and shocking cut scenes. It’s a tad expensive and it is buggy for some people, so do test it out before the two hour refund cut off time.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Dead Trigger 2 takes place in a post apocalyptic world fraught with danger which will have you constantly turning around to see what’s behind you. It’s not scary in the Exorcist sense, but the game does a great job of keeping the tension up as zombies crawl out of seemingly everywhere to try to surround and kill you. It’s a first person shooter with great graphics and it’s free to play.



[Price: Free / $0.99]

Before Five Nights At Freddy’s took the title of Android’s scariest game, the nomination frequently went to Dungeon Nightmare. This dark game has you crawling around tight spaces in the dark and coming into contact with all manner of scary beings. Even the premise is scary: every night you dream about being in an endless dungeon from which there is no escape. There are candles available to help you get through the labyrinth but there are points where it hurts as much as it helps. It’s a good experience for horror fans.



[Price: Free / $0.99]

Eyes – The Horror Game is a first-person treasure search game where you must raid an abandoned house that is haunted by a horrifying ghost. The graphics in this one are actually pretty good and play well with the atmosphere overall. While you’re exploring the house, the word “RUN!” will appear on the screen and if you look around, you can see the face of the ghost as it chases you. Your goal is to get away, collect more valuables, and escape before it kills you. Do note: the free version is pretty much a demo with ads. Get the paid version for the best experience.



[Price: $2.99 each]

Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 and 2 were released in 2014 to massive critical acclaim. There’s a reason why and it’s because these games are truly terrifying. You play as a security guard who must watch over possessed animatronics. When you watch them, they don’t move but when you’re back is turned, they start coming after you. If they make it to the security room, you’re pretty much toast. It features truly creepy characters and is very likely the scariest game on Android. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 was released in early 2015 with the fourth iteration released in mid 2015. to generally positive reviews and fans of the series should definitely consider picking up the third one as well!



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Into the Dead is a zombie survival game that is also an infinite runner (similar to Temple Run). Instead of running away from a monster trying to eat you, you’re trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. The game does a great job of providing a gritty and dark environment that is fraught with constant zombie danger as you blast a path through to save yourself. It’s also one of the most popular horror games available on Android.



[Price: $4.99]

Limbo hit the ground running when it was released in 2015 and it’s already one of the most enjoyed and talked about games of the year. You play as a kid looking for his sister in the creepy, monochrome world of Limbo. The throwback black and white design fits the atmosphere perfect and this is easily one of the best designed games of 2015 so far. The story is okay, but the game play mechanics are solid and it even currently rocks an outstanding 4.8 out of 5 rating in the Google Play Store with over 5000 reviews in total.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Murder Room is a lesser known horror game but it’s still pretty creepy. In this puzzle game, you must escape confinement. Many of the visuals are quite disturbing and when you finish the main story, you can buy part two of the game as an in app purchase. It is worth noting that this game is very hard. So hard that it’s elicited negative reviews from users before. Other than that, it’s an enjoyable title with some clever and scary twists.





[Price: $0.99 and $2.99 respectively]

The Room 1 and 2 are world renown puzzle games that have you searching for things inside of things and then there are more puzzles inside of those things. Aside from its extremely clever puzzle style, the game itself has a truly arcane story line that involves alternate time lines, plenty of skeletons, and tinkering with dark forces beyond one’s control. It’s a little more subtle than others, but there’s a feeling of dread hovering around. These are masterpieces.



[Price: Free with in app purchases / $1.45 / $1.54]

One of the earliest horror games on Android was the Slender Man series. The premise is that you’re exploring some places that you ought not be exploring. The result being that you end up being stalked and eventually killed by Slender Man or Slendrina depending on which title you’re playing. All of the games in the series have the same basic premise so you can go with any of them. The free versions are ad supported while the paid versions have no ads.





[Price: $0.99 and $2.99 respectively (both have free versions as well)]

The Twisted Lands games are horror where you play as Mark and Angel who get stranded on the worst island ever. Every place is haunted and that includes the beaches, water, woods, buildings, and everything. It’s a hidden-object game where you must solve puzzles and survive so you can escape. Both games look and play in similar ways so you can play either one and will get to enjoy more or less the same kind of content. Of course, you could always just play both as well.

To get Twisted Lands: Insomniac, click the button below. To pick up Shadow Town, click here.





[Price: Varies]

While the TV show is more of a drama than a horror show, there is a fair share of scary content in both the show and the video game. In the game, you play as a man named Lee who is looking after a girl named Clementine who must survive in a world overrun by the walking dead to find her parents. It features great graphics, a gripping story, and the decisions players make will affect how things happen in future parts of both games. It won many, many awards in 2014 for its brilliant story telling and great atmosphere. It’s not the scariest but it’s a survival game which means you’ll find some tense moments.



