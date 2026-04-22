Google is testing a more vibrant, organized Gemini app, and I hope it sticks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a big visual revamp for Gemini on Android.

The interface brings brighter, more saturated colors along with new icons.

In addition, we also see a changed sidebar that takes up more space on the screen.

Over the last year, Google has brought several small changes to the Gemini interface on Android. And it looks like it’s already working on a redesign. With an upcoming version of the Google app, which also houses Gemini, we might see a significant uplift with fresh colors and more minimal icons.

We were able to activate these changes by tweaking the insides of the Google app, version 17.16.21. While these changes aren’t live for users, we bring you an exclusive preview.

As part of Gemini’s upcoming makeover on Android, the existing sky-blue background could be replaced with a more saturated blue with a subtle gradient. We’ve also discovered a different background for dark mode, replacing the current all-black interface.

Current UI Upcoming light UI Upcoming dark UI Upcoming temporary chat UI

Beyond the regular chat interface, these changes could also extend to temporary chats, as well as the Gemini Live interface. As part of this revamp, we could see differently colored backgrounds for light and dark modes for Gemini Live, as opposed to the existing color scheme, which only has a dark background.

Current Gemini Live interface Upcoming Gemini Live interface in dark mode Upcoming Gemini Live interface in light mode

Apart from a new background, Google could also bring more minimal icons, which should add to a cleaner interface overall. Another change we notice is the new animated button in Gemini Live, seemingly inspired by ChatGPT’s Voice Mode. If Google chooses to implement it, it would replace the current animation that spans across the lower part of the Live interface.

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Besides these changes, Google could also be undertaking mild spring cleaning. Firstly, it could remove the account picker (your Google account picture to switch accounts) from Gemini’s home screen. This change was also spotted recently, but with an interface that uses the current icons. However, it hasn’t been implemented widely yet. With the updated interface, the account picker could move to the bottom of the sidebar, and the sidebar is also expected to see some major changes.

The additional changes to the interface include a new sidebar that not only features neater icons but also occupies the entire screen when opened, unlike the current interface, which opens to about 80% of the screen width.

Current sidebar UI Upcoming light sidebar UI Upcoming dark sidebar UI Current chat icons Upcoming chat icons

Along with these, you will also see new buttons for the “New chat” and “Share” options in the main chat interface.

However, as with every APK teardown, there’s a possibility we might not see some of these changes making their way to the stable versions. We’ll ensure that you’re kept up to date with any other changes Google makes to this interface.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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