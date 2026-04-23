Fitbit’s new preview experience makes its health coach feel more human

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit’s Premium users in Public Preview are now getting weekly plans they can actually adjust, including targets and workouts.

Coming soon is the ability to manually tweak targets and workouts when your schedule gets messy.

Google is pulling back the curtain on the Sleep Score math. You get a more transparent breakdown of your rest data so you can pinpoint exactly why you aren’t waking up refreshed.

If you’ve ever checked out a fitness tracker’s “personalized” plan and felt it wasn’t personal at all, you’re not the only one. Fitbit listened to the feedback, and this week its personal health coach is getting a big update.

Google says the update is rolling out now with the latest app version and will reach more users in Public Preview over the next few weeks. The main improvement is a shift toward more flexible and adaptive coaching.

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The main new feature is that Fitbit Premium subscribers now get weekly fitness plans that are customized and updated based on their progress. You’ll get workouts and weekly goals tailored to you, and soon you’ll be able to adjust your plans and workouts yourself if your schedule changes.

Daily interactions are also getting a big update. Now, you’ll get step-by-step guidance for workouts your coach recommends, making it easier to stick to your personalized plans.

You’ll also notice more personalized messages in the Today tab, like morning greetings, post-workout summaries, and end-of-week updates. Plus, it’s now easier to check in with your coach by using the Ask Coach chat.

Most importantly, the updated Sleep Score, which started rolling out this week, now shows you more clearly how your rest is measured. This way, you won’t be left wondering why you feel tired.

These features are coming to Public Preview first, but everyone should see them in the next few weeks. If you’re frustrated with basic trackers, this update could finally make you want to wear your Pixel Watch or Charge all day.

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