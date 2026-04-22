You'll soon be able to use Google Meet's note-taking tool during in-person meetings

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet’s AI-powered note-taking feature is expanding.

You’ll soon be able to use the “Take Notes For Me” tool during in-person meetings and in meetings hosted on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more.

The tool can be used by tapping on Take Notes For Me on the Google Meet home screen.

Google Meet’s “Take Notes For Me” feature was first introduced in 2024, along with a plethora of other AI-powered features. According to Google, over 110 million users took advantage of this feature just last month. The note-taking tool is a big enough hit that the tech giant is ready to expand the feature beyond the Meet app.

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In a blog post, the company revealed a list of updates that will roll out to customers in the coming weeks. Included in that list is an expansion of Take Notes For Me. If you’re unfamiliar with the tool, it’s a Gemini-powered Meet feature that goes beyond basic transcription. It summarizes the entire conversation from a meeting and provides a full recap with detailed notes.

While this experience is currently only available during meetings hosted in the Meet app, that limitation will soon be gone. By tapping on Take Notes For Me on the Google Meet home screen from your mobile device or desktop, you’ll be able to use the feature during any meeting. That includes in-person meetings and meetings hosted on other providers, like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The expanded version of the tool will record your conversation and paste a summary and action items into a Google Doc.

Google says it plans to announce the expansion at Cloud Next ‘26, which starts today and goes on until April 24. It will also announce a few other items, like adding branding elements to Google Vids avatars and Gemini auto-browse.

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