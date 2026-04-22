Google turns Gemini into an all-knowing digital coworker with Workspace Intelligence

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has unveiled Workspace Intelligence, a semantic layer that connects Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

Unlike generic chatbots, this version has “institutional memory,” meaning it understands your company’s specific history, project context, and unique professional voice.

The system leans on permission-based access and admin controls to address enterprise privacy concerns.

Our workdays are often spent not just working, but also searching for a chart hidden in an email or juggling multiple tabs just to answer a simple question. Recently, Google made this easier in your personal life with Personal Intelligence, which lets Gemini search your Gmail and Photos so it automatically knows your travel plans, projects, and preferences without you having to explain. Now, that same helpful tool is coming for your 9-to-5.

Today, Google introduced Workspace Intelligence. This new feature builds a knowledge graph tailored to your organization. By connecting information from your Docs, Gmail threads, and even third-party apps like Salesforce and Jira, Gemini now has the awareness to figure out what really matters on your to-do list.

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One of the first things you’ll see is a new command line in Google Chat. Now, you can talk directly to Gemini in the chat in addition to messaging coworkers. It gives you a daily briefing with urgent action items you might have missed while away. You can also ask it to “schedule a meeting with the team,” and it will find a time and send invites without you having to open your calendar.

The challenge of starting from scratch is also being addressed. In Google Sheets, you can now create complex spreadsheets just by using natural language. Gemini takes care of the steps, pulling data from your emails and the web to fill in the cells.

In Docs and Slides, you get instant one-shot creation. Just direct Gemini to a project folder, and it will make a pitch deck that follows your company’s brand templates and visual style.

Be sure to review your admin settings, as the security is stronger than you might expect. Google is focusing on “client-side encryption” in which you hold the keys and can block access to sensitive data from anyone, even Google. Also, your company’s data isn’t used to train public AI models, and no one will see your spreadsheets unless you allow it.

This update will roll out across the US, EU, and soon in India and Germany. If your company already uses Workspace, your workday is about to become much shorter, or at least a lot less tedious.

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