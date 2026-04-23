I used Nova Launcher for over 10 years — but I'm officially done with it

Andy Walker / Android Authority

For over a decade, Nova Launcher was the first app I installed on any new Android device. It was the gold standard for customization, offering a level of control that manufacturer skins simply could not match. It was clean, it was fast. Whether you wanted a pixel-perfect layout or complex gesture controls, Nova was the reliable, private, and lightweight tool that defined the stock-style experience for millions of enthusiasts. At least for me, it was a fundamental reason I stuck with Android phones.

While the writing has been on the wall for a bit now, that era officially ended earlier this year following Nova Launcher’s acquisition by Instabridge, a company primarily known for its data-heavy Wi-Fi mapping app. A few months down the line, we’re seeing the results of that acquisition, and Instabridge has sent Nova Launcher down a path that is impossible to ignore.

Between the sudden injection of intrusive trackers and signs of a pivot toward a data-hungry AI assistant, Nova has become the very thing it once helped us avoid — bloated, invasive software that prioritizes monetization over the user.

Are you using Nova Launcher in 2026? 4272 votes Yes, and I have no plans to ditch it. 34 % Yes, but I’m growing concerned about recent developments. 25 % I use it on and off with other launchers. 5 % No, I ditched Nova Launcher when it was first sold in 2022. 13 % No, but I only ditched Nova Launcher after the recent updates. 15 % I’ve never used Nova Launcher on my phone. 8 %

How Nova Launcher lost its way

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The demise of Nova Launcher has been a long time coming. In fact, Nova’s decline is a cautionary tale of what happens when a community staple becomes a corporate asset.

It all started in 2022, when Branch Metrics first acquired the launcher. At the time, founder Kevin Barry assured users that development would continue as usual. However, the cracks began to show in late 2025. By then, the original development team had been significantly downsized, and the app’s philosophy shifted from a launcher-first mentality to one focused on data collection. In fact, the founder was asked to stop work on open-sourcing the app.

Nova’s decline didn’t happen overnight. It was a slow, visible unraveling that everyone should've seen coming.

When Instabridge stepped in on January 20, 2026, the transformation was immediate and jarring. Within a day of the acquisition announcement, a beta version made it clear where the app was headed. It did not bring new customization features or long-awaited performance fixes. Instead, it brought tracking code for Facebook Ads and Google AdMob. For a community that valued Nova specifically because it was an option far away from the data harvesting found in social media apps, this was a clear signal that the app’s priorities had shifted.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Instabridge is a Swedish company that built its business by crowdsourcing Wi-Fi passwords and selling eSIM data plans. When a company built on harvesting location and connectivity data buys the most popular home screen replacement on Android, it’s pretty obvious that they are not buying it for the icon pack support. They want to know what apps you use, where you use them, and how often you engage with your device.

Instabridge is turning Nova Launcher into a privacy nightmare

The most concerning development is the upcoming Nova AI feature recently discovered in the version 8.6.8 APK teardown. This is not just a simple search bar or a local chatbot. To function as the “proactive assistant” that Instabridge is marketing, the launcher is preparing to request permissions that should make any privacy-conscious user shudder. The code reveals that Nova AI will ask for access to your private SMS conversations, your full call history, and your precise location at all times.

If you’re not paying for the product, you’re the product. Even when you already paid.

The developers’ justification is that the AI needs this data to provide intelligent suggestions. It wants to read your texts to suggest reminders and track your location to offer contextually relevant app shortcuts. However, granting a third-party launcher access to your entire digital life is an unacceptable risk. Unlike Google or Samsung, which operate under intense regulatory scrutiny and have established security protocols, Instabridge is a smaller entity with a data-aggregation business model.

There is no functional reason a home screen app needs to know who you called yesterday or what you said in a private message. By moving these proactive features into the launcher, Instabridge is building a comprehensive profile of every user. This data is incredibly valuable for highly targeted advertising or for sale to data partners. When you give Nova AI access to your messages, you are effectively letting an advertising company read all your confirmations. I don’t know about you, but to me, that sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Your app launcher shouldn’t be selling you data plans

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

One of the most revealing discoveries in the latest teardowns is the presence of strings for “Nova Mobile.” This confirms that Instabridge intends to turn Nova Launcher into a storefront for its eSIM and mobile data services. This is perhaps the most egregious example of enshittification we have seen in the Android ecosystem in years.

Imagine waking up to a notification from your home screen telling you that you are low on mobile data and offering a convenient Nova Mobile top-up. Or worse, having your launcher track your location and push a roaming plan notification the second you land in a new country. This turns your primary interface into a persistent, unescapable billboard.

There is no good reason your home screen needs to read your texts or sell you data plans.

A launcher should be an invisible gateway between you and your apps — nothing more. By potentially integrating a mobile carrier service directly into the home screen, Instabridge is forcing a commercial service onto users who just want a clean grid of icons. It’s pretty obvious that this is not a feature added for users’ benefit, much as the company might try to justify it later. It is a monetization strategy designed to extract more money from a captive audience. When your home screen starts acting like a salesperson, it ceases to be a tool and becomes a liability.

For over a decade, Nova Launcher Prime was the best five dollars a user could spend in the Play Store. It was a one-time purchase that granted a lifetime of updates. Elsewhere, that model is now being dismantled in favor of a recurring subscription called Nova Plus. Rumored to cost $4.99 per year, this new tier will gate all “intelligent” features and future innovations behind a paywall. The same features I never asked for and don’t want advertised.

While Instabridge has previously claimed that they will honor existing Prime purchases, the reality is that the Prime license is effectively becoming a legacy tier. You will keep the old features you already have, but any new, useful updates will require a yearly fee. This creates a two-tier system in which the “free” and “Prime” versions are neglected while development focuses entirely on the subscription model. The “buy once, own forever” philosophy that built the Android enthusiast community is being replaced by the “rent forever” subscription model of modern corporate software. I hate it.

You don’t need Nova anymore

Andy Walker / Android Authority Niagara Launcher

While many of us moved to alternatives like Niagara Launcher, if you’re still using Nova Launcher, the good news is that the Android launcher ecosystem is thriving. You can find alternatives that offer the same level of customization without the privacy baggage or the corporate bloat.

Lawnchair is currently the best choice for anyone who wants the classic Nova experience without the privacy-invading drama of Instabridge. It is a completely open-source project based on the Pixel Launcher. Because it is community-driven, there is no corporate parent company trying to harvest your data or sell you an eSIM. You’ll find full Material You support, deep icon pack integration, and a gesture engine that is just as smooth as Nova’s. Most importantly, its privacy policy is simple — it does not track you.

The Android launcher ecosystem is healthier than ever.

If you want to break away from the traditional grid of icons, Niagara is my personal favorite. It uses a vertical list with an integrated alphabet scroll bar, making one-handed use incredibly easy. It is fast, clean, and focuses on helping you spend less time on your phone. It does not use AI to track your habits. Instead, it uses smart design to keep your most important apps at your fingertips, making it the perfect choice for those looking to declutter their digital lives.

Smart Launcher is yet another option that has been a staple of the Android scene for years, and it is more relevant than ever in 2026. Its standout feature is the automatic app drawer, which categorizes your apps into folders locally on your device. It offers many of the proactive features Nova aims for, without requiring access to your SMS or call logs. It proves that you can have a “smart” phone without sacrificing your privacy.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

All that to say, there are plenty of options, and there’s really no need to stick with Nova Launcher. Yes, I’m aware that switching launchers can feel daunting, especially if you have spent years perfecting your layout. However, the process is easier than you might think. Many modern launchers, including Lawnchair and Smart Launcher, have import tools that can read your existing Nova layout.

Just head on over to Nova Settings, navigate to the backup and import tab, and create a new backup file. Save this to your internal storage or a cloud service. Next, download your chosen alternative from the Play Store. When you open a new launcher like Lawnchair, look for the import wizard. Select your Nova backup file. That’s all it takes. While it may not be a perfect 1:1 replica, Lawnchair and Smart Launcher should pull over your folder structures and icon placements, saving you hours of manual organization.

If you choose a more radical departure like Niagara, you won’t be able to import your layout, but the setup wizard is incredibly fast, making it a non-issue.

It’s time to uninstall Nova Launcher

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. Many of us, including me, have used Nova Launcher for so long that it feels like a permanent part of our Android experience. But an app is only as good as the trust you can place in its developer. With the arrival of Instabridge and the shift toward aggressive data collection and subscription models, that trust has been completely eroded.

Android has always been about choice. Use it. It's time to switch.

Between the immediate introduction of trackers, the data-hungry AI permissions, and the plan to turn your home screen into an eSIM storefront, Nova Launcher has lost its way. It is no longer a tool for the user. It is a tool for the data broker.

Android has always been about choice. And having that choice means you also have the freedom to walk away from software that no longer serves your interests. It is time to use that choice to move to a launcher that respects its customer base. Export your backup, uninstall Nova, and start fresh with an app that isn’t trying to sell your digital footprint to the highest bidder. I already have.

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