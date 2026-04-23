Nothing's newest feature turns your stutters into polished prose

TL;DR Nothing has released a new feature called Essential Voice for its smartphones.

Essential Voice goes beyond literal speech-to-text by removing filler words and stutters for a cleaner output. The tool supports 100+ languages with auto-detection, offers real-time translation, and allows for custom text shortcuts.

It is now available on the Nothing Phone 3 and will arrive on the Phone 4a Pro later this month and on the Phone 4a in early May.

Nothing recently launched, pulled down, and relaunched the Nothing Warp app, and now the company is back with another new feature, Essential Voice. This is a brand-new feature designed to bridge the gap between the speed of speech and the clarity of texting.

Nothing’s Essential Voice is essentially a dictation tool integrated directly into the keyboard and the dedicated Essential Key on Nothing smartphones. The idea here is to provide an easy-to-access tool that processes what you say and outputs exactly what you mean, rather than printing out your literal words. This would be an upgrade over traditional speech-to-text dictation engines, which end up transcribing every filler word and stutter, leaving users to clean up the text and consequently defeating half the purpose of using a speech-to-text dictation engine.

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Nothing guarantees that Essential Voice cuts out filler words for a more streamlined, considered output. Users can converse with it in more than 100 languages with auto-detection, and even choose regional variants of languages like English and Spanish. Essential Voice can also translate and transcribe in real time.

Another feature that makes Essential Voice impressive is the ability to build a text shortcut library, allowing you to use specific spellings and phrases without saying them out loud every time. If you have a favorite restaurant, Essential Voice will link an address to the name and type it out in the transcription instantly.

Nothing is taking care of privacy concerns too. The company claims that Essential Voice activates only when the user chooses to use it, and it does not listen in the background. Audio recordings are encrypted and processed on Nothing’s servers. The generated text is sent back to your device and not stored on Nothing’s servers.

Essential Voice is available on Nothing Phone 3 right away. It will be available on the Phone 4a Pro later this month, and the Phone 4a will follow in early May.

For the future, Nothing says it will introduce context awareness, allowing Essential Voice to adapt to where you’re writing — like messages, work emails, or searches.

If you like the idea of turning your spoken words into usable texts beyond a traditional speech-to-text engine, but hate the idea of cloud-based processing, Google also launched its own AI Edge Eloquent app earlier this month that works similarly, but offline. AI Edge Eloquent is currently available only on iOS, but an Android app could be coming soon, too.

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