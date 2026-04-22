Work faster, not harder: Google Sheets just got a serious speed boost

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has optimized Sheets to improve performance.

Opening large spreadsheets is 30% faster, filtering large spreadsheets is 60% faster, and applying conditional formatting to large spreadsheets is 60% faster.

Google has also doubled spreadsheet capacity to 2 million cells in a new beta.

Today, Google announced a slew of new Workspace updates. For example, you’ll soon be able to use the Meet app’s “Take Notes For Me” feature in any meeting, whether it’s in-person or hosted by another provider. Google Sheets is also getting some love with significant performance improvements.

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Using Google Sheets is about to get a lot faster for power users. Spreadsheets with 1 million or more cells will now load, filter, and format more quickly. According to the tech giant, opening a large spreadsheet is 30% faster, while filtering and applying conditional formatting is 60% faster.

In addition to performance improvements, Google is also rolling out a new beta. Users who sign up for this beta will get early access to larger spreadsheets. Specifically, Google has doubled Sheets’ capacity, moving from 10 million cells to 20 million. If you’re in the beta, this new limit will apply to new, existing, and imported spreadsheets.

You won’t have to wait around for these performance improvements, as they are available now for personal Google accounts and Workspace customers. As for the beta, you’ll need to register by filling out Google’s form.

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