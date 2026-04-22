Google's big Gemini-powered Workspace upgrades are out of beta and hitting Docs, Sheets, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced a series of Gemini-powered upgrades for many Workspace tools last month in beta.

Those new features for Docs, Drive, and Sheets are now out of beta, and ready for general access.

In addition to Workspace accounts, users on Google AI Ultra and AI Pro plans can start using them.

This week, Google’s got big news for its enterprise clients as it shares a host of announcements at Cloud Next ‘26. We’ve already heard about the next-gen Tensor Processing Units coming to Google’s data centers, and learned how Gemini Personal Intelligence is finding a home with businesses through Workplace Intelligence. But now we’ve got some news with a little more impact for all of us end users, as we get some updates on the latest features hitting Google’s biggest productivity tools.

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Back near the start of March, Google previewed some new Gemini-powered tweaks coming to Workspace apps like Docs, Drive, and Sheets. And while that was great if you use Google at work, they were also being made available for those of us on personal accounts — so long as you have either Google AI Pro or AI Ultra. Back then, this was all still in beta, but this week Google announces these Gemini-powered tools are now ready for prime time.

Maybe the coolest-sounding (or at least most useful) upgrades we’ve heard about are those for Google Docs. “Match doc format” will let you use existing documents as templates for new ones — something lots of us do anyway, but now fully automated. When you’re looking to make edits, “Help me write” can suggest some useful ones, and let you sign off before implementing any changes. And if you’re passing a file around between multiple writers, “Match writing style” can help even out changes in tone across their edits.

We just saw how Google Sheets is getting some speed upgrades, but that’s just the half of it. Easily the biggest new tool here is a fully automated spreadsheet creation engine — just tell Sheets what you’re looking for, and it won’t just format up the spreadsheet itself, but also go and find the actual data you want to populate it with, and fill everything out.

The last of our big Workspace updates with broad appeal are probably those for Google Drive. Here, we’ve got two big upgrades hitting the service: AI Overviews in Drive and Ask Gemini in Drive. The former is perfect for getting quick answers about questions on all the files you’ve got saved in the cloud, while the latter invites you to dive deeper in Gemini discussions focused around those files, while letting you specify the precise context you want Gemini to be keeping in mind.

Much like we noted when we first learned of all this in beta: This sounds lovely for Workspace users and those of us on paid Google AI accounts, but we will be so much more excited when Google brings some of these options to free Gemini users. It’s no certainty that will happen, but with any luck, we might see some of this trickling down to the rest of us a few more months down the line.

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