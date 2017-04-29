Clash of Clans is one of the most popular kingdom building games in gaming history. The premise is simple enough, you build a kingdom, defend it against online opponents, and attack other online opponents for loot. The game is deep enough to really get into, but accessible enough for casual gamers and it really hits that balance well. However, like most games, you’ll get sick of it eventually. If you’re looking for a replacement for Clash of Clans, but still want to play a game like it, then you’re in the right spot. Here are the best games like Clash of Clans.
If we missed any of the best games like Clash of Clans, tell us about them in the comments!