Here's a closer look at Pixel 10's Magic Cue working in third-party apps

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 10-exclusive Magic Cue might soon start working in third-party apps, and we got a glimpse of it.

A developer tweaked the Firefox app on Android to give us an exclusive preview of how Magic Cue would work.

Magic Cue uses AI to suggest relevant actions or information based on what’s on the screen.

Back when Google showcased the Pixel’s Magic Cue, its ability to immediately predict what you might be thinking was marketed as groundbreaking. However, in the months that followed, the Pixel 10-exclusive has been short of magical and has instead felt frivolous and unnecessary. That’s also because it has been limited to Google’s own apps, sidelining other apps that users might rely on more.

This may improve, as Google plans to allow third-party apps to use Magic Cue. During the Google for Developers sessions following the I/O 2026 keynote last month, Google’s engineers spoke about Magic Cue suggestions showing up in other apps, with an example of it appearing in a Snapchat chat. They left out key details, such as which apps are supported or how the flow would actually work, but a developer was recently able to enable and demonstrate how Magic Cue could work on non-Google apps.

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Developer Kieron Quinn recently shared an exclusive preview of Magic Cue running inside Mozilla Firefox on a Pixel 10 series device. While Firefox has not officially confirmed support for Magic Cue, Quinn managed to tweak and rewire the app package to make Magic Cue work within it.

Kieron Quinn

Magic Cue appears near the bottom of the screen, right over the navigation bar, when Firefox launches. As per the description, the feature uses “AI to proactively suggest info or actions relevant to what you’re doing on-screen.” Based on the screen grab of the demo shared with us, we can see Magic Cue suggesting that the user open up the same tab they left open on the desktop.

The Magic Cue bubble disappears right when the app is closed, and that aligns with what Google said during the session linked above. Magic Cue, or other cross-app intelligence features that may come to Android, will keep the information restricted to the app. It will be processed directly on the device and will not be shared with other apps, which is why closing it immediately makes sense.

Notably, this isn’t powered directly by the Gemini app on Android (though it will be powered by the Gemini Nano model). It also differs from Google’s plans to bring other features, where Gemini could help perform tasks across other apps. That may be more widely available across a range of Android devices, and might also involve processing data on the cloud.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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