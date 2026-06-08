Google Messages finally rolls out a better way to use Smart Replies

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is rolling out “Tap to draft,” replacing instant Smart Reply sends with a safer review step.

Google is keeping “Tap to send” as the default, so users must manually enable the new behavior.

Google is finally doing away with a longstanding behavior in Google Messages that confused a handful of Android users over the years. The app’s Smart Reply feature is getting a safer alternative called “Tap to draft,” replacing the previous behavior of sending suggested replies the moment you tapped them.

Smart Replies in Google Messages have only ever worked with a single tap until now. Suggested replies would show up above the compose box, and clicking one would instantly send the response to the recipient. This meant quick replies, but also little room for second thoughts, edits, or personalization.

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This update adds a much-needed buffer to your texting workflow. Now, when you select a suggestion, the app inserts the text in your compose field as a draft, per 9to5Google. You get a moment to read it, add some context, insert an emoji, or delete it altogether before you manually hit the send button yourself.

This feature is not entirely new. Google first tested Tap to draft in beta builds of Messages earlier this year. The rollout now looks to be hitting stable versions of the app, bringing the functionality to a much wider audience.

If you want to give it a shot, go to Settings > Suggestions & Actions > Tap to draft. For now, Google is sticking with Tap to send as the default. That means existing users won’t automatically get the behavior change and will need to flip the switch themselves if they want the extra confirmation step.

The rollout is visible in the latest stable release of Google Messages for Android, version 20260522_00_RC00. The change won’t change messaging, but at least it makes AI-generated suggestions seem less risky.

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