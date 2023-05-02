Google Pixel 7a release date: When will it launch and when can you buy it?

Ever since the launch of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in 2019, the budget model of Google’s lineup each year has been a relative hit. The Pixel series regularly undercuts its major competitors in terms of pricing generally, and fans of the brand love the opportunity to get the same great cameras as the Pixel flagships at an even more affordable price. This means Google’s upcoming Android phone is hotly anticipated. But the big question is, when will the Pixel 7a come out?

We’ve looked at all the evidence and think we have some solid answers.

When is the Pixel 7a coming out?

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launched: May 7, 2019

Pixel 4a launched: August 3, 2020 Pixel 5a launched: August 17, 2021

Pixel 6a launched: May 11, 2022

Google has not yet confirmed a US launch date for the Pixel 7a. But, as always, there have been significant leaks and clues in recent months to give us a peak at the Pixel 7a specs and indicate when we can expect to see it. And Google itself recently dropped by far the biggest hint yet.

The company teased in a social media post that it’s latest phone will launch in India on May 11. Based on the timeline and the fact that the teased renders match with the previously seen leaks of the device, there is little doubt that this refers to the Pixel 7a.

The launch dates of previous Pixel A devices have jumped about somewhat, but that’s quite understandable. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL were announced in May, as was last year’s Pixel 6a. The Pixel 4a and 5a announcements were held back until August, but this was the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic in which supply chains were very strained.

The Google I/O event on May 10 is the likely launch date.

From this, we can infer that May is the preferred launch month for the Pixel A smartphones, which makes sense when you consider that the Google Pixel 8 series will take more of the focus later in the year. This is how Google played it last year, with the Pixel 6a being unveiled at the Google I/O 2022 event on May 11.

The next Google developer conference is Google I/O 2023, scheduled to begin on May 10. These events tend to open with a keynote address announcing new hardware from the manufacturer. The evidence was already mounting that the Pixel 7a would be announced in this speech.

And with this news from Google India, it leaves little room for doubt. Given the time difference between the countries, launching in India on May 11 heavily suggests that the phone will have been announced hours earlier at Google I/O.

A trusted source had also previously revealed some details of Google’s 2023-2025 roadmap to us, which appears to tally with this theory. While the roadmap was yet to be confirmed, it did indicate that Google intends to launch the Pixel 7a — codenamed “lynx” internally — at this I/O event.

Will the Pixel 7a be available at launch?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s looking increasingly likely that you will be able to buy the Pixel 7a right after launch. This would come as a surprise given the history of the Pixel A phone releases, but the evidence is mounting.

The social media teasers from Google India don’t just reveal a launch date of May 11; they state that the new phone will hit the Flipkart online marketplace on that day. This would suggest orders will open immediately after the phone launches.

This matches up with a previous leak from tipster Jon Prosser, who indicated that the phone would be “available for purchase immediately.” Given that the announcement is likely to be at the Google I/O event on May 10, we could see the Pixel 7a available online and in stores on May 11.

We could see the Pixel 7a available on May 11.

If true, this would be a departure from Google’s previous release schedules. Last year, the Pixel 6a was not released until July 28 — more than two months after it was announced. Google didn’t specify a reason for this, but there were rumors that the delay was down to the global chip shortage. The three previous generations of Pixel A devices hit the shelves within a few weeks of being announced, but there was still a pre-order period.

An immediate release would be certainly welcome and seems sensible to us. Last year, there was less than three months between the release of the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series. It’s true that the two types of Pixel devices are aimed at slightly different buyers, but it still seems a bit unusual not to space out the releases to keep Pixel phones in the public consciousness for more of the year.

A previous Pixel 7a leak suggested the phone could be released in mid-June this year. Whatever the case, it seems there won’t be long to wait before you can pick up the latest Pixel device.

What other products will Google be announcing at the Pixel 7a launch event?

Assuming the Pixel 7a is announced at Google I/O on May 10, it won’t be the only hardware unveiled at the event. Nothing is set in stone, but there are a few devices that could launch alongside the affordable phone.

It seems likely we’ll see the launch of the long-awaited Pixel Fold, and it’s about time. Google is a little late to the foldable party. Samsung is already on its fourth generation of the Z Fold and Z Flip phones, and the likes of HUAWEI, OPPO, HONOR, and Motorola also have devices in this market. Various leaks and our source suggest that Google is ready to join them. The Pixel Fold apparently carries the codename “felix” and will launch at the I/O event.

Quite a lot has been unofficially revealed about the Pixel Fold, and there are reasons to be excited. It is said to be equipped with the same Tensor G2 SoC chip as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as familiar camera sensors for which Google devices are famous. A 5.79-inch front display will likely feature, and unfolding the phone will reveal a 7.57-inch flexible panel. If we do see the Pixel Fold unveiled, we can expect a summer general sale date for the device.

There are reasons to be excited about the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Tablet may also make an appearance at Google I/O 2023. It’s not clear if this will be an official launch since it was already (sort of) announced at the same event last year. But details were kept vague, and we still don’t have an abundance of detail on the new slate. We do know it’s coming this year, with leaks heavily suggesting it will be available for pre-order after May 10. So it seems likely that Google will use the developer event in May to give it a proper rollout.

Possible-but-unlikely candidates to make an appearance on May 10 include the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. You wouldn’t put anything past Google, but the flagship phones are usually announced ay the fall event, and Google probably wouldn’t want to launch all the 2023 phones at once. Ditto for the Pixel Watch 2. We’re expecting a second generation of the wearable, but it has only been six months since the launch of the first one.

While not hardware, you can also look out for announcements regarding Android 14 and Google Bard. Given the recent pace of the AI narrative in tech, the latter may even be given a public release date.

Will the Pixel 7a be available globally?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While it won’t be available everywhere, it’s safe to assume that the Pixel 7a will get a global release and feature in most of the biggest smartphone markets.

The Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series were released in the US, Canada, several European countries, Australia, and parts of Asia. The former was also Google’s first smartphone release in India for a couple of years. The Pixel 7 followed suit, and we know that the Pixel 7a is launching in India next week.

The Pixel 7 was available in 17 countries.

The most recent Pixel also added Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands to the European countries in which the Pixel 6a was available. In all, the Pixel 7 was available in 17 countries globally. We have no reason to believe that Google won’t again target these markets, although nothing is certain with the global chip shortage ongoing.

FAQs

Will the Pixel 7a have wireless charging? The leaks suggest that the Pixel 7a will have wireless charging, even if only at 5W. The Pixel 6a didn’t feature wireless charging, and we get that omitting it is a cost-cutting measure. But it is becoming a more mainstream way to charge your device.

Is the Pixel 7a waterproof? To an extent. The Pixel 7a will feature IP67 water and dust protection, which means that it is protected against short, shallow periods of immersion in water.

Does the Pixel 7a have a headphone jack? The Pixel 6a didn’t have a headphone jack, and from the numerous leaked images of the Pixel 7a, it appears that it has not made a return.

Will the Google Pixel 7a have the same price as the Pixel 6a? Leaks suggest that the price of the Pixel 7a will be $499. This would be a $50 increase over the Pixel 6a.

