How to add money to your Cash App

You can transfer money from your bank account to your Cash App, but that’s not your only funding option. If you have physical money you want to transfer, we’ll explain where you can load your Cash App account.

QUICK ANSWER To transfer money into your Cash App account from your bank, open the app and go to Money > Add Cash. Choose an amount, tap Add, then confirm using your PIN or biometric authentication. To add funds to your cash app at a retailer, visit a participating location, then tell the cashier want to deposit funds into your Cash App account. Open the app and navigate to Banking > Paper Money > Show Barcode. Have the cashier scan your barcode to complete the transaction. For a list of participating retailers, see below. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to transfer money from your bank to Cash App

At which stores can I load my Cash App account?

How to load your Cash App at a store

How to transfer money from your bank to Cash App

You can transfer money from your bank account to Cash App by doing the following: Open Cash App and tap the Money tab. Tap Add Cash. Choose the amount you want to transfer. Tap Add. Confirm using your PIN or biometric authentication (such as your fingerprint). Note that for this to work, you naturally need a linked bank account. You can do this both at sign-up and any time after your account is up and running.

At which stores can I load my Cash App account? If you want to load your Cash App account in-store, Cash App maintains a list of retailers where this is possible. As of the time of writing, these include: Walmart (Customer Service Desk or Money Centers)

Walgreens

Duane Reade

7-Eleven

Family Dollar

GoMart

Sheetz

Kum and Go

KwikTrip

Speedway

HEB

Rite Aid

Thorntons

Dollar General

Pilot Travel Centers You can find the closest deposit location to you in Cash App’s Banking > Paper Money, where you’ll see a map of options.

How to load your Cash App at a store Once you find an in-store location where you can load your Cash App, here’s what to do when you get there: Tell a cashier you want to load funds into your Cash App account using a barcode. If they don’t understand, open Cash App to Banking > Paper Money and tap the ? button to show them instructions. Tap Show Barcode. Show the barcode to your cashier so they can scan it. Depending on the store or location, you may need to pay a fee to the retailer to deposit funds in-store. It’s usually between $1 to $4, but may vary based on the retailer and location. Be sure to request a receipt. Sometimes, a cashier may ask you to swipe your Cash Card to perform a deposit. If this happens, (politely!) inform them that they have to scan your barcode for a deposit to work, not your card. Some stores may also require ID verification before performing a deposit. That one’s a legitimate demand, so be sure to bring your ID just in case.

Remember also that each barcode expires in about 10 minutes, so that’s how long you have to complete a transfer without refreshing the app.

You can deposit up to $1,000 per rolling 7 days, and $4,000 per rolling 30 days. You must deposit at least $5, and you can’t exceed a deposit of $500 per transaction.

FAQs

Do I need a Cash Card to deposit funds into my Cash App at a store? No. In fact, the only option is using Banking > Paper Money > Show Barcode. You may have to explain this to some cashiers.

Is there a fee associated with in-store deposits? Yes. It’s usually between $1 to $4, but it may vary based on the store and location. The retailer charges this fee.

What are the limits on in-store Cash App deposits? You can deposit up to $1,000 per rolling 7 days and $4,000 per rolling 30 days. You need to deposit at least $5, and you can’t go over a deposit of $500 per transaction.

