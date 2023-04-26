How to link your card or bank account to Cash App

You can link your bank account, debit card, or credit card to your Cash App . It’s usually needed to add money to your Cash account, as well as transfer Cash App funds to your bank. Here’s what you need to know.

QUICK ANSWER

To add a debit card to Cash App, open the app and tap on your Profile icon. Go to Linked Banks > Link Debit Card and follow onscreen prompts.

To add a credit card, first link a bank account or debit card to Cash, then go to Profile > Linked Banks > Link Credit Card.

If you don't have a debit card, you can still add your bank account. Navigate to Profile > Linked Banks > Link Debit Card > No Card?. Tap Continue, choose your bank from the list, and follow instructions.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS