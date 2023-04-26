Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to link your card or bank account to Cash App
You can link your bank account, debit card, or credit card to your Cash App. It’s usually needed to add money to your Cash account, as well as transfer Cash App funds to your bank. Here’s what you need to know.
QUICK ANSWER
To add a debit card to Cash App, open the app and tap on your Profile icon. Go to Linked Banks > Link Debit Card and follow onscreen prompts.
To add a credit card, first link a bank account or debit card to Cash, then go to Profile > Linked Banks > Link Credit Card.
If you don't have a debit card, you can still add your bank account. Navigate to Profile > Linked Banks > Link Debit Card > No Card?. Tap Continue, choose your bank from the list, and follow instructions.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to add your credit or debit card to Cash App
To add a debit card to Cash App:
- Open Cash App and tap on your Profile icon.
- Tap Linked Banks.
- Tap Link Debit Card.
- Follow the onscreen prompts.
If you want to add a credit card to Cash App, you must first link a debit card or bank account to the service. After that, do the following:
- Open Cash App and tap on your Profile icon.
- Tap Linked Banks.
- Tap Link Credit Card.
- Follow the onscreen prompts.
Cash App supports cards from Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. Note that credit card-based transactions involve a 3% fee, so avoid them unless they’re absolutely necessary.
How to link your bank account to Cash App
If you don’t have a debit card, you can link your bank account to Cash App without one. Here’s what to do:
- Open Cash App and tap on your Profile icon.
- Tap Linked Banks.
- Tap Link Debit Card.
- Tap No Card?
- Tap Continue.
- Choose your bank from the list of available banks.
- Follow the onscreen prompts.
FAQs
Yes, credit card-based transactions have a 3% fee.
No, you don’t have to link your bank account to Cash App. The service offers other ways to send and receive money. You’ll ultimately want one, though, to make money usable without the app or a Cash Card.
Yes. The Cash Card is a free Visa debit card tied to your Cash App balance. You can use it both in person and online, including places that accept Apple Pay and Google Wallet.