Confused about the latest Google Home changes? Google just answered your top questions

TL;DR Google has answered some key questions about its latest Home announcements.

The company has clarified availability details for Gemini for Home and decoded its new Google Home Premium subscriptions.

Google rolled out a wave of announcements last week for its smart home ecosystem, including major upgrades, new hardware, and a completely reimagined Google Home experience. From the launch of Gemini for Home and new Google Home Premium subscriptions to updated cameras, speakers, and a redesigned Home app, there was a lot for users to take in.

To clear up the confusion, Google has shared a detailed community post titled “Top Questions & Answers about Gemini for Home, Google Home Premium, and more.” If you’re a Google Home user wondering what’s changing and what’s coming next, here’s a breakdown of everything Google just clarified.

Gemini for Home

Google has officially explained what Gemini for Home is and what exactly it’ll do with or without a subscription. Without any subscription, all Google Home users will get core Gemini for Home features, including: Ask Home: Lets you search for devices and automations directly in the app.

Lets you search for devices and automations directly in the app. Simple device queries: Like “Which lights are on?” or “Is the front door locked?”

Like “Which lights are on?” or “Is the front door locked?” Real-time controls: Instant voice commands such as “Close all blinds.”

Instant voice commands such as “Close all blinds.” Voice assistant upgrade: Google Assistant automatically upgrades to Gemini, free of charge

Availability, Early Access, supported devices Gemini for Home began rolling out to cameras and doorbells on October 1 in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The smart speaker and display rollout starts later this month in the US, with more countries to follow in early 2026.

To join the early access program, users can open the Google Home app (version 4.0 and above), go to Settings > Early Access, and sign up. Google says early access gives users a chance to test new features and provide feedback before wider release. It’s important to note that the Early Access program for Gemini for Home is different from the Google Home Public Preview program, which gives you early access to new Google Home app features.

Sign-ups are live in six countries now, and more, including Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, will gain access next week.

Gemini for Home will work on all Nest cameras and doorbells since 2015, as well as the new Walmart Onn models. Older devices will need to be migrated from the Nest app to the Google Home app.

It will also be available on all existing Google and Nest speakers and displays made since 2016, including Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Google Home, and Home Mini. Google confirmed it plans to bring Gemini for Home to third-party speakers in the future.

Google Home Premium plans decoded

Google

The new Google Home Premium plans will replace Nest Aware. The Standard plan will include the following: Gemini for Home core features

Gemini Live for more natural conversations

The ability to create automations with natural language

30 days of event video history and smart alerts Meanwhile, the Google Home Premium Advanced plan will include: Everything in Standard, plus advanced camera intelligence

AI event descriptions, AI notifications, and a “Home Brief” summary

Searchable video history through Ask Home

60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 recording

What happens to current subscriptions? Existing Nest Aware subscribers have been automatically moved to the Standard plan, while Nest Aware Plus users now have the Advanced plan.

If you already have a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra plan, you’ll automatically get Google Home Premium at no extra cost. AI Pro includes the Standard plan, and AI Ultra includes the Advanced plan. You can also upgrade from Standard to Advanced for $10 per month. ADT customers will continue using the Nest Aware features tied to their ADT plans for now.

