Walmart's unreleased Onn 4K stick has just been tested, and it's a huge win for budget buyers

TL;DR The unreleased Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) was found early at Walmart for $19.88, down from the $30 price tag from even earlier spottings.

It supports high-end HDMI 2.1 features like VRR but lacks Dolby Vision support.

Early testing shows smooth 4K playback and strong Wi-Fi performance for its budget price.

Walmart has yet to officially announce the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026), but customers have already spotted units on store shelves. A Reddit user has gone ahead and not only bought the streaming device before its official unveiling, but also tested its audio and video performance.

Reddit user signde grabbed the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) from their local Walmart and was surprisingly charged only $19.88, down from the $30 others paid.

The link to the item in the user’s purchase history doesn’t work, suggesting the streaming stick isn’t supposed to be on sale just yet.

Further, the automatic sign-in process is only partially working, as it failed when trying to choose their account. The user managed to set up the streaming stick manually. The user also noted that a 198MB forced system update was installed right after the stick connected to Wi-Fi, followed by a remote update.

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The user then tested various aspects of the stick. According to their experience, the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) supports Quick Media Switching with Variable Refresh Rate. These are advanced HDMI 2.1 features, so finding them functional on a $20 streaming stick is very refreshing. The user notes that they can get 220Mbps on Wi-Fi and 330Mbps with an Ethernet adapter, both of which are more than sufficient for 4K streaming.

The user notes that the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) supports Dolby Atmos but not Dolby Vision. There is a Dolby logo on the box, which seems to have confused the user a bit, so just keep in mind that you will only get standard HDR, not Dolby Vision, on this $20 streaming stick.

Further, 4K HDR videos play smoothly on YouTube and support Dolby Digital Plus sound output.

The user then went on to stress-test the streaming stick with their home theater setup, which included an LG G3 TV and a Denon AVR (a great choice).

You can check out the detailed findings in the original post, but the key takeaway is that the $20 Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) can play high-end movie files across several formats, as long as you can pair it with the Kodi app for the best success.

Overall, the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) appears to be a solid performer, especially given its $20 price tag. We just have to wait for Walmart to officially release the streaming stick at this point. Based on previous reports, the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026) features a Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, an ARM Mali G57 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and more.

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