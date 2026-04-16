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Walmart's new Onn 4K Pro streaming box shows up in listings
1 hour ago
- Listings for Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro are starting to appear.
- The listings reveal more details, such as color variants, RAM and storage, Dolby Vision HDR support, and more.
- The streaming box is listed with a $59.88 price tag.
Walmart isn’t exactly a stickler for organized, methodical launches. Earlier this month, the company’s new 4K streaming stick started appearing on store shelves sans a formal release. This also recently happened with the new Onn 4K Pro. Now some Walmart shoppers are starting to see a listing for the streaming box on the company’s website.
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The Walmart listing isn’t viewable for all users at the moment. However, 9to5Google reports that if you switch your location to where a local store is already stocking the device, you should see the listing. As a result, the outlet was able to extract the full details on the device.
As we learned from the previous leak, there are two color variants: black and gray. The listing also confirms the laundry list of specs, which includes:
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage
- USB-A port (2.0)
- USB-C port (for power)
- HDMI out
- Ethernet (100Mbps)
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- Matter over Thread
It appears that the streaming box also features built-in far-field microphones, enabling “hands-free voice control.” This feature also allows it to act as a Gemini smart speaker. Meanwhile, the included remote will have a backlight and Find My Remote functionality. A comparison chart on the page shows that the new Onn 4K Pro is the only model with these features.
Along with the specs, the store page offers the following description:
Meet the all new onn 4K Pro Streaming Device, Google TV with Gemini, offering next-level streaming at an affordable price. Our most powerful streaming device now offers a sleek new design that delivers uncompromising performance and stunning visuals, transforming your TV into a premium entertainment hub. Immerse yourself in vivid colors, sharp contrast, and cinematic quality with stunning 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. Experience theater-quality, multidimensional sound with immersive Dolby Atmos Audio. Powerful performance with 3GB of RAM, is 50% more than the 4K Plus model, for super smooth app performance, fast navigation, and seamless multitasking. Enjoy incredibly smooth, buffer-free streaming and gaming with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity or use the optional Ethernet Port for the fastest, reliable connectivity. Store even more of what you love with the expansive 32GB of storage, double the storage of the onn 4K Plus, so you can download more apps, games, and content. Navigating your entertainment is effortless with Google TV…
The leak from earlier this week claimed that the device sells for $59.88. This listing appears to confirm that price tag.
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