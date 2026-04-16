Walmart's new Onn 4K Pro streaming box shows up in listings

Walmart isn’t exactly a stickler for organized, methodical launches. Earlier this month, the company’s new 4K streaming stick started appearing on store shelves sans a formal release. This also recently happened with the new Onn 4K Pro . Now some Walmart shoppers are starting to see a listing for the streaming box on the company’s website.

The Walmart listing isn’t viewable for all users at the moment. However, 9to5Google reports that if you switch your location to where a local store is already stocking the device, you should see the listing. As a result, the outlet was able to extract the full details on the device.

As we learned from the previous leak, there are two color variants: black and gray. The listing also confirms the laundry list of specs, which includes:

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage

USB-A port (2.0)

USB-C port (for power)

HDMI out

Ethernet (100Mbps)

Dolby Vision HDR support

Matter over Thread

It appears that the streaming box also features built-in far-field microphones, enabling “hands-free voice control.” This feature also allows it to act as a Gemini smart speaker. Meanwhile, the included remote will have a backlight and Find My Remote functionality. A comparison chart on the page shows that the new Onn 4K Pro is the only model with these features.