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Streaming and entertainment

Walmart's budget Google TV streamer hits store shelves for $60 ahead of launch

The unreleased Onn 4K Pro (2026) adds Gemini and Matter support, but makes a notable compromise with a USB 2.0 port.
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37 minutes ago

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Onn 4K Streaming Box (2026)
Reddit user gera815gggg
TL;DR
  • The unannounced Onn 4K Pro Streaming Box (2026) is appearing early at Walmart stores in California for $60.
  • New features include Google TV with Gemini preinstalled, Matter over Thread support, and a Find My Remote function.
  • Internal specs include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6, though the USB port has been downgraded to USB 2.0.

Walmart hasn’t yet announced the next generation of its Onn streaming sticks and boxes. However, consumers are already getting their hands on the devices. Just two days ago, a Reddit user bought and stress-tested the Onn 4K Streaming Stick (2026). Now, another Reddit user has gotten their hands on the unreleased elder sibling, the Onn 4K Pro Streaming Box (2026).

The Onn 4K Pro Streaming Box (2026) has already been spotted in leaked renders, and now it’s showing up at Walmart stores, even before the company has officially announced it. Reddit user gera815gggg bought one from their local Walmart in Ventura, California, for $59.88.

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Through the box, we can see that the Onn 4K Pro (2026) comes with hands-free voice control and a Find My Remote functionality. The streaming box runs Google TV with Gemini preinstalled. There’s also Matter over Thread compatibility, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The back of the box provides much more detail. We see that the Onn 4K Pro (2026) comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It confirms a quad-core CPU with Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM G310 V2 GPU. There’s Wi-Fi 6 onboard, along with a USB 2.0 port (a downgrade from the USB 3.0 Type-A port on the 2024 Pro model).

Onn 4K Streaming Box (2026) 2
Reddit user gera815gggg

The Redditor mentions in the comments that there’s also a 100MB Ethernet port. We can also spot a mic toggle on the back of the device.

Onn 4K Streaming Box (2026) 6
Reddit user gera815gggg

Reddit user kevin3688 shared the webpage where you can order, as long as you can pick it up in Ventura, California.

Onn 4K Streaming Box (2026) 3
Reddit user kevin3688

Another Redditor shared a photo allegedly from Walmart’s website that compares its various streaming devices. However, we could not locate the photo on Walmart’s website, so we are unable to verify its authenticity.

Walmart Onn streaming devices comparison
Reddit user That-Hot-Kid

The image above suggests that Walmart could be stocking all four Onn streaming devices, though the dwindling stock of the existing devices raises some doubt. We’ll have to wait for the company to announce the new streaming devices officially, but if you’re impatient, you can try your luck at Walmart in Ventura.

We’ve reached out to Walmart for comment and will update the article when we hear back.

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