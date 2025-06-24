Verizon is giving away free swag to mark its customer support upgrades — here’s how to get in on it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Until June 30, customers can also walk into a Verizon store nearby to pick up a freebie, which could include Verizon-branded water bottles, drawstring backpacks, or sunglasses.

These gifts celebrate Verizon’s overhaul of its customer service experience.

Verizon is revamping its customer support experience, and to mark the occasion, it is offering free prizes through its Verizon Access rewards platform. Customers can score free tickets to concerts and events from Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and more, and participate in giveaways to win gift cards and merchandise from Amazon, Disney, and Starz. If you have a Verizon store nearby, you can also drop by to pick up a freebie until June 30. We know from a previous leak that these freebies could include Verizon-branded water bottles, drawstring backpacks, and sunglasses.

Beyond the freebies and gifts, Verizon is expanding its support call hours with live agents, although the company didn’t share details on the new timing. There’s also 24/7 live chat support, making it easier for you to get help whenever you need it.

If you need even more help, there’s also a “Customer Champion” to ensure full resolution of your issue once you have called customer support. The Champion will keep you updated throughout the process via your medium of choice, be it the My Verizon app, text messages, or callbacks. This isn’t an AI chatbot — Customer Champions are a team of people specially trained to see Verizon’s most complicated customer issues resolved.

The My Verizon app is also getting more AI features. The AI-powered Verizon Assistant and Savings Boost together give consumers the ability to manage upgrades, add new lines, ask billing questions, and take advantage of savings offers.

If you need in-person support, Verizon claims to have the largest retail postpaid fleet in the industry. Over the last two years, the carrier has added close to 400 stores in the US, giving 93% of the country’s population access to a nearby Verizon store within 30 minutes.

Through these efforts, Verizon hopes to make your experience with the carrier simpler, faster, and more rewarding.

