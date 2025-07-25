T-Mobile is crushing AT&T and Verizon, and these plans are the secret sauce

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile added 830,000 new postpaid subscribers in the second quarter of this year.

The company’s consumer group president has revealed that over 60% of the new additions opt for two of its newest plans.

In comparison, AT&T added 401,000 postpaid subscribers while Verizon lost 51,000 postpaid subscribers.

T-Mobile added more postpaid subscribers than any other carrier in the last quarter, and according to the company, two specific plans are driving about 60% of those new sign-ups.

Between April and June, the Un-carrier gained 830,000 new postpaid customers, more than double AT&T’s 401,000 new subscriber additions. Verizon, on the other hand, saw a loss of 51,000 postpaid subscribers during the same period.

So, what’s behind T-Mobile’s continued momentum? In addition to network improvements, leading speed test performance, and the rollout of its T-Satellite service, T-Mobile Consumer Group President Jon Freier told Reuters that about 60% of new customers are choosing the company’s new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans.

Launched in April as replacements for the Go5G Plus and Next plans, the new Experience plans offer enhanced benefits, including more mobile hotspot data and expanded international access. However, the real standout feature is T-Mobile’s five-year price lock, which, at least on the face of it, guarantees no rate increases for these plans during that time. They also include free access to T-Satellite, the company’s satellite texting service developed in partnership with Starlink, which recently exited beta testing.

Beyond the appeal of its new plans, T-Mobile has also made meaningful improvements to its T-Life app, making account management and transactions more convenient for customers. Combine these enhancements with T-Mobile’s reputation for competitive pricing, deals, and strong network performance, and it’s easy to see why more consumers are making the switch.

Have you recently joined T-Mobile? What influenced your decision? Let us know in the comments below.