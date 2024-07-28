Apple iPhone 17 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 16 is still a few months away, so the idea of discussing the iPhone 17 might sound a bit premature. Yet, here we are. The rumor mill seems to be moving faster than ever with major releases. For example, we’ve already seen several rumors about the Pixel 10, well before the Pixel 9 release in 2024. The iPhone 17 might not be coming until 2025, but that hasn’t stopped recent rumors from suggesting that it could significantly shake up its lineup. Although these rumors provide only a small glimpse of what to expect, here’s my wishlist for what I’d like to see in the iPhone 17.

I want a major design shakeup

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The good news is we already know a major design shakeup is on the horizon. Several rumors indicate the new iPhone 17 series will introduce a new ultra-thin model known as the iPhone 17 Slim. This model will have a price tag similar to or even higher than the Pro Max and reportedly has a 6.6-inch display. The new model may also offer a smaller Face ID sensor and a few other changes from past iPhones. For those wondering what this might mean for the similarly sized iPhone 17 Plus? Unfortunately, rumors indicate the new Slim model will replace it entirely.

Honestly, I’m happy Apple is axing the Plus. I know some people liked the idea of a basic iPhone with a larger screen, but with the introduction of Apple Intelligence and other changes, it makes sense to upgrade the Plus a bit and slot it in between Pro and Pro Max. It’s also likely there is more in store for the Slim than just a new design, at least if the rumors it will cost more than the Max prove true. This could be new build materials, a more powerful display, or some other move that helps put it above the typical Pro models.

It's time for Apple to really shake up its design. Hopefully the rumored Slim model is the beginning of a larger design shift in the future.

I’m excited to see what’s in store, but I really wish there was a bigger shakeup beyond just one phone model. While the iPhone’s design has improved over the years, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a complete overhaul. Bringing a slimmer iPhone to the mix that has Pro-like specs sounds great, but why stop there? I’d love to see Apple rework its entire lineup. It could easily bring us two or three slim, redesigned Pro models and then deliver a standard iPhone 17 with the older, thicker design.

Unfortunately, a major shakeup probably won’t happen with the iPhone 17 series. So far, every rumor around the Slim suggests it’s a new specific model, not a redesign that will hit multiple sizes. This makes the iPhone 17 Slim feel like the iPhone X. As you know, this model debuted with a new look, but eventually, this design philosophy would roll out to the rest of the Apple family, too, minus the iPhone SE line.

The return of a smaller iPhone option

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The iPhone Mini was never been particularly popular, but I feel part of this was due to the iPhone SE. Both phones had small displays, yet one cost significantly less. That said, rumors suggest the iPhone SE successor will have a major redesign that aligns more with modern Apple devices. It’s just taking a long time to produce, and rumors suggest there will be no iPhone SE on the docket until at least 2025, if not later. It’s also reportedly going to be a bit bigger at 6.1 inches.

Right now, the iPhone SE is largely owned by three types of users: kids (and teenagers), those on a tight budget, and those who prefer the older, smaller iPhones. I have a sister who semi-recently chose the iPhone SE 3 over a base model iPhone mostly because she wanted something newer but with a small screen. The new iPhone SE 4 won’t appeal to people like this.

With the iPhone SE likely getting a major screen bump, I'd love to see a new smaller iPhone 17 variant.

With the Plus models reportedly going away, this might be the perfect time to retry the Mini, or even introduce a new small iPhone under a different name, such as the iPhone 17 Mini. This model could be extremely basic, perhaps even cutting a few features that the base iPhone offers, while still providing something smaller and more advanced than the future iPhone SE series.

How likely is this to happen? Part of me think it’s impossible, but it really depends on when the redesigned iPhone SE arrives and whether or not Apple feels there’s room for another smaller model. I hold out hope, as 2025 is still a long way off, and anything can happen. If Apple did introduce a Mini again, I’d suggest only offering it once every four years or so. This would be enough to satisfy those who like smaller displays, but it would also keep investment costs down and result in less waste.

Higher refresh rates across the board

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

These days, nearly every flagship phone has transitioned to a 120Hz refresh rate, with even many budget models, such as the Google Pixel 8a, surpassing the standard 60Hz. Surprisingly, Apple seems to be lagging behind in this area. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will continue to feature 60Hz refresh rates, as opposed to the variable 120Hz refresh rate found in the Pro models. It’s time for this to change! If the rumors hold true, and there will be just one base model for the iPhone 17, it presents the perfect opportunity for Apple to upgrade at least to a 90Hz refresh rate. Ideally, I’d love to see Apple step up and standardize 120Hz across all models to improve consistency and overall user experience.

No more recycling old Pro chips, better SoC consistency across models

Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 broke tradition when it arrived, as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus opted to stick to the year-old A15 processor, while only the Pro models saw the update to the A16. This continued with the iPhone 15 series, as the base model once again stuck to a year-old chip while the Pro models introduced the A17 Pro. To say I’ve hated this change is an understatement. There’s just something that rubs me the wrong way about a flagship phone packing year-old silicon. Even Google’s Pixel A series always has the latest available Tensor chip, even if gets toned down a little.

Currently, rumors claim the iPhone 16 will go back to the old way, bringing the A18 to all the iPhone 17 models. Rumors suggest the Pro models will have a slightly more powerful A18 Pro variant, however. I hope this continues with the iPhone 17. Recycling chips makes sense for budget devices like the iPhone SE, but not for primary flagships. Let this practice die once and for all, Apple.

Apple iPhone 17 wishlist: What feature would you like to see? 9 votes I want a major design shakeup 11 % The return of a smaller iPhone option 33 % Higher refresh rates across the board 22 % No more recycling old Pro chips, better SoC consistency across models 11 % Other (Tell us more in the comments) 22 %

Will there be an Apple iPhone 17? There will absolutely be an iPhone 17, just not until late 2025. Right now, there aren’t many rumors beyond the claims that the Plus model will be replaced by the new Slim model we mentioned above, but we’ll likely see plenty of rumors emerge once the iPhone 16 launches later this year. Apple iPhone 13: September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 Apple iPhone 14: September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022 Apple iPhone 15: September 12, 2023 As for when it will arrive? That’s actually pretty easy to pinpoint. As you can see from the company’s past releases, it is known for releasing new models in early to mid-September. Considering the iPhone 16 is coming in 2024, that means we can expect the iPhone 17 series sometime in September of 2025.

Should you wait for the Apple iPhone 17?

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Considering the iPhone 16 isn’t coming until late this summer, I think it’s pretty obvious there’s no reason to wait for the iPhone 17 if you need a new phone anytime soon. Still, if you like the idea of something sized similarly to the Plus but with Pro-like specs, the iPhone 17 Slim could be worth waiting for if your phone is only a few years old and can hold out another year or so.

For just about everyone else? If you’re an Apple fan you can either wait until later this year and get a member of the iPhone 16 series, or if you really need a new phone, you can pick up the iPhone 15 ($829.99 at Amazon), iPhone 15 Plus ($899 at Apple), iPhone 15 Pro ($999 at Amazon), or iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1199 at Amazon).

