These are my two favorite Verizon alternatives that run on the same network

As Verizon and the other big three carriers continue to raise prices regularly, many of us are looking for alternative options to save money without sacrificing service or reliability. The good news is that plenty of excellent prepaid carriers operate on Verizon’s network while offering significant savings. Many of these brands are even owned by Verizon itself.

For those that don’t know, I spend the vast majority of my time at Android Authority reviewing carriers, as well as general news and features around them. I’ve used a large percentage of the US carriers, including Verizon and several of its biggest prepaid partners.

For most people, I wholeheartedly recommend Visible as the starting point when it comes to Verizon alternatives. The service is simple to set up, has just three plan options, and is also part of the Verizon family. If you need multiple lines, I also strongly recommend Total by Verizon. That said, there’s another carrier I often suggest before Total for most users: US Mobile.

US Mobile is a great choice for those who prefer not to be tied directly to Verizon. It’s an independent provider that lets you choose between all three major US networks in one convenient package.

Curious which one is the better fit for you? Let’s break down the details, from pricing and phone selection to network priority and more. Before I jump in, I want to make this clear: neither carrier is going to have the polish or shiny promos you’d get with Verizon. You might have to wait longer for customer service. You might have to figure out a few things yourself. But ultimately, you’ll get a very similar experience and save a ton.

Plans and pricing

US Mobile: Limited price range : $8 to $35 per month (2-20GB)

: $8 to $35 per month (2-20GB) Unlimited price range: $17.50 to $44 per month Visible: Price range: $25 to 45 per month

US Mobile has the lowest starting prices, thanks to its limited data plans — something Visible doesn’t offer. At the low end, you can get 2GB for just $10 per month, or the equivalent of $8 monthly if you pay $96 upfront for the year. Limited plans go up to 20GB of shareable data, but we only recommend these if you primarily rely on Wi-Fi. Even then, you often won’t pay much more for an unlimited plan, which typically offers a better experience.

There are three unlimited options at US Mobile. Unlimited Flex is only available with a one-time $210 payment, which averages out to $17.50 a month. If you prefer monthly billing, Unlimited Starter and Unlimited Premium come in at $25 and $35 per month, respectively. While Premium normally retails for $44, it’s currently on promotion for $10 off. There’s also an annual option for Premium that drops the effective monthly cost to $32.50.

Visible keeps things even simpler, offering three unlimited plans at $25, $35, and $45 per month: Visible Basic, Visible Plus, and Visible Plus Pro. All include unlimited data, though they differ in network priority and bonus features. If you opt to pay annually, you’ll save $25 on Basic, $45 on Plus, or up to $90 on Pro.

How does this compare to Verizon’s offerings? Single-line Verizon postpaid plans range from $65 to $90, though that’s not including taxes and fees.

Verizon family plans drop as low as $30 to $55 per line for four lines.

Data priority and network reliability

US Mobile: Data priority level: QCI 8 on Warp 5G

QCI 8 on Warp 5G Video streaming quality: 480p Visible: Data priority level: QCI 8 or QCI 9 (depending on plan)

QCI 8 or QCI 9 (depending on plan) Video streaming quality: 720p

US Mobile doesn’t just use Verizon’s network — it offers access to all three major carriers, rebranded as Warp, Light Speed, and Dark Star. On Warp, 5G-capable devices receive QCI 8 priority, which is the same level you get with Visible Plus or Verizon’s higher-end postpaid plans. You’ll also get a limited amount of high-speed “premium” data — up to 100GB, depending on your plan. After that, you still have unlimited data, but it may be deprioritized during network congestion.

Visible, on the other hand, offers truly unlimited data on Verizon’s network across all plans. Visible Basic uses QCI 9, which generally results in slower speeds during peak congestion. It’s still a great deal if you’re near Wi-Fi most of the time or live in a less crowded area. Visible Plus includes 50GB of QCI 8 data. Once that’s used up, you stay on the network but may experience reduced speeds during busy periods.

If you want completely uncapped, high-priority data, Visible Plus Pro delivers. It includes unlimited premium 5G and LTE access, plus 4K video streaming — all for $45 per month. While every provider reserves the right to throttle extremely high data users, you’d need to burn through hundreds of gigabytes in a short span to trigger it typically.

How does this compare to Verizon’s offerings? Verizon MyPlan Ultimate and Plus include unlimited QCI 8 data, ensuring top-tier speed and latency.

MyPlan Welcome offers QCI 9 and may slow down significantly during congestion.

Phone selection, payment plans, and insurance

US Mobile: Phone selection : Over 40 devices across nearly all major brands.

: Over 40 devices across nearly all major brands. Financing : Rates from 0-36% APR, via partnership with Affirm.

: Rates from 0-36% APR, via partnership with Affirm. Insurance: Not offered. Visible: Phone selection : Over 40 devices across nearly all major brands.

: Over 40 devices across nearly all major brands. Financing : Rates from 0-36% APR, via partnership with Affirm.

: Rates from 0-36% APR, via partnership with Affirm. Insurance: Plans start at $5 per month, via partnership with Assurant.

Both carriers offer a wide selection of phones from top brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. You’ll find a mix of budget, mid-range, and flagship options, similar to what you’d expect from the major carriers.

If you’re looking to finance a phone, both services partner with Affirm to provide interest rates as low as 0% APR for up to 36 months. Visible occasionally runs high-value promotions — for example, offering a free iPhone 16e with activation. US Mobile hasn’t historically matched those kinds of deals, but a recent Reddit post from their CEO confirmed upcoming promos, starting with $400 off the Pixel 9 sometime in April.

Visible also offers insurance through Assurant, with coverage starting at $10 per month. This includes protection against damage, theft, and loss. Verizon’s equivalent service starts at $16, making Visible a better deal in many cases. While Verizon does have $9/month insurance options, it typically offers less coverage.

US Mobile doesn’t currently offer in-house insurance, but third-party options like Assurant, Progressive, and others can fill the gap if you want coverage.

How does this compare to Verizon’s offerings? Verizon typically offers 45+ devices, including refurbished options.

Postpaid users can get interest-free financing and occasional free phone promotions (though whether they are worth it is a point of contention).

Insurance is available but tends to be more expensive than Visible’s offerings.

Customer service experience

US Mobile: Phone-based customer service : Yes

: Yes In-store support: No Visible: Phone-based customer service : No

: No In-store support: No

Neither carrier offers in-store service, but US Mobile provides more ways to get help. You can reach them via phone, chat, and online, and they’re active in their official subreddit, where reps regularly answer questions and share updates.

Visible, by contrast, limits support to chat through its app and website. While that may sound limiting, their response times are solid, and issues typically get resolved without much friction; you just have fewer ways to reach out.

How does this compare to Verizon’s offerings? Verizon offers brick-and-mortar support through both corporate and third-party stores.

Verizon-owned stores are more likely to offer better service, especially for prepaid users.

Online and phone support is also available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, though handled by different departments.

International calling and other extras

US Mobile: International perks : International calling features depend on plan and network, but typically include at least some form of international calling or data usage in select countries.

: International calling features depend on plan and network, but typically include at least some form of international calling or data usage in select countries. Streaming perks : No streaming perks offered.

: No streaming perks offered. Other perks: Free smartwatch on Warp 5G Unlimited Premium, and optional multi-network support. Visible: International perks : Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, plus 2GB of data and other perks like a monthly free Global Pass day for international travel that can be rolled over and used all at once.

: Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, plus 2GB of data and other perks like a monthly free Global Pass day for international travel that can be rolled over and used all at once. Streaming perks : No streaming perks offered.

: No streaming perks offered. Other perks: Unlimited hotspot access (throttled to 5 or 10 Mbps, depending on plan).

Neither provider bundles in streaming services, but both offer worthwhile extras. US Mobile stands out with features like free smartwatch connectivity on certain plans and the option to switch between networks. Some plans even allow you to use two networks at once — an unusual and powerful perk if you need broader coverage.

Visible doesn’t offer multi-network access, but it does provide unlimited hotspot usage (with speed caps) and solid international features. The Global Pass is especially useful for travelers, giving you a free day of international data each month that can be rolled over and stacked.

How does this compare to Verizon’s offerings? Verizon offers a wide variety of international features that vary depending on the plan.

Verizon offers optional streaming perks for its postpaid plans, though they typically cost around $10 each.

Verizon has better roaming agreements, which should lead to better support in dead zones.

Are there any other Verizon MVNOs worth considering?

While Visible and US Mobile are top-tier options, several other carriers also operate on Verizon’s network, as we mentioned earlier. Some are independent, but many are now owned by Verizon following recent acquisitions. Here are three more Verizon-based carriers worth a look if neither US Mobile nor Visible fits your needs:

Total by Verizon:

Total by Verizon:

Pricing: $40–$60 for single lines; $23–$27 per line with five lines

Pricing: $40–$60 for single lines; $23–$27 per line with five lines

Priority: QCI 9 on the base plan, QCI 8 for mid-tier and above

Unlimited Cap: No fixed limit, but top 0.5% of data users may see reduced speeds

Phone Options: Similar to Visible and US Mobile, with a focus on affordable models

Customer Service: Limited retail presence; phone and online support available

Extras: Disney+ Premium on select plans, plus excellent multi-line discounts Verizon Prepaid:

Verizon Prepaid:

Pricing: $35 for 15GB; $50–$60 for unlimited data

Pricing: $35 for 15GB; $50–$60 for unlimited data

Priority: QCI 8 or 9, depending on the plan

Unlimited Cap: Unlimited, but data may slow during congestion

Phone Options: Comparable to postpaid, with slightly fewer flagship options

Customer Service: Full support at Verizon stores, as well as online and by phone

Extras: International perks on some plans; better coverage in fringe areas Straight Talk:

Pricing: $35 for 10GB; $45–$65 for unlimited

Priority: QCI 9 on most plans

Unlimited Cap: Soft cap with reduced speeds during heavy use or network congestion

Phone Options: Strong promotional deals; heavy emphasis on mid-range phones

Customer Service: Decent range of support channels

Extras: Walmart+ membership perks (including Paramount+) with select plans

Which is the better pick for you?

Both carriers offer clear advantages, delivering an experience that mirrors Verizon’s postpaid service in many key areas. The better choice ultimately depends on how you use your phone, which features matter most to you, and whether you value simplicity or flexibility.

For most former Verizon users, Visible remains my top recommendation. As a Verizon-owned brand, it provides excellent value with straightforward pricing and truly unlimited data on Verizon’s network, often at the lowest price available. In day-to-day use, most people won’t even notice they’ve switched, as the experience closely resembles being a Verizon customer. Want a similar experience but with family discounts? Total Wireless is also worth looking at.

For most former Verizon users, Visible remains my top recommendation. As a Verizon-owned brand, it provides excellent value with straightforward pricing and truly unlimited data on Verizon's network, often at the lowest price available. In day-to-day use, most people won't even notice they've switched, as the experience closely resembles being a Verizon customer. Want a similar experience but with family discounts? Total Wireless is also worth looking at.

That said, US Mobile has compelling strengths of its own. It’s a strong pick for anyone drawn to the idea of switching between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T networks. It also appeals to those who want to move away from Verizon’s ecosystem entirely, as US Mobile operates independently and isn’t under Verizon’s direct control.

That said, US Mobile has compelling strengths of its own. It's a strong pick for anyone drawn to the idea of switching between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T networks. It also appeals to those who want to move away from Verizon's ecosystem entirely, as US Mobile operates independently and isn't under Verizon's direct control.