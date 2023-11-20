Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones
Wi-Fi calling can be an excellent option for those in areas or buildings with spotty signal. It’s not always a seamless experience, though. It might be better to disable it, sometimes. Let’s show you how to turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones.
QUICK ANSWER
To turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones, go to Settings > Connections, and toggle Wi-Fi Calling on or off.
Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12. We also verified the steps are the same on a Samsung Galaxy S23. Some menus may differ slightly depending on your device and software.
How to turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones
You can use two methods to turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones.
Turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones from the settings:
- Launch the Settings app.
- Go into Connections.
- Toggle Wi-Fi Calling on or off.
- Additionally, you can further customize the experience by tapping on Wi-Fi Calling.
- Select Calling Preference.
- Pick between Wi-Fi preferred or Mobile network preferred.
Turn Wi-Fi calling on or off on Samsung Galaxy phones from the phone app:
- Launch the Phone app.
- Tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.
- Hit Settings.
- Toggle Wi-Fi Calling on or off.
- Additionally, you can further customize the experience by tapping on Wi-Fi Calling.
- Select Calling Preference.
- Pick between Wi-Fi preferred or Mobile network preferred.
FAQs
Wi-Fi calling is a method used as an alternative to using the cellular network for voice calls and messages. It allows these to be rerouted through a Wi-Fi connection instead, using the internet.
From a user perspective, a Wi-Fi call will feel the same as a regular call. In the background, the device will decide whether a call should be initiated through the cellular network or a Wi-Fi connection. If it is going to be a Wi-Fi call, the phone will create data packets, send them to the carrier over the internet, and then the carrier will route them to the recipient. The same applies in reverse.
Not all carriers support Wi-Fi calling, though most should these days. Check first.
A general rule of thumb is that Wi-Fi calling will incur the same charges as a normal call. If you have unlimited calls, the same will apply when Wi-Fi calling. You’ll also get charged the same rates for international calls.
Now, is Wi-Fi calling free internationally? When Wi-Fi calling, it shouldn’t matter where you physically are. For example, with my USA line, if I call a USA number from Spain, the Wi-Fi call will incur no extra fees.
Some carriers don’t follow the same general rules, though. Check first.
Wi-Fi calling is mostly safe. Most carriers encrypt the data. No one should be able to intercept it. Of course, we can’t speak for all companies. Ask your specific carrier. You can also make your Wi-Fi calls more secure with a VPN.