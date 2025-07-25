I always pack a second phone when I travel, and you should too

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The LG G4 is one of my favorite smartphones, but there was a time it almost left me stranded at an airport. Just minutes before wheels up, the phone started bootlooping and just wouldn’t stop. Thankfully, back then, I had a habit of printing my boarding pass so getting onto the plane wasn’t too much of an issue. However, calling a ride back to my apartment was another story. Ever since this ordeal (and yes, I still get stress sweats thinking about it), I’ve made sure to have a backup smartphone tucked away safely on my person.

How many phones do you usually travel with? 6 votes 1 50 % 2 50 % 3 0 % More than 3 0 %

Although modern smartphones are made to much higher standards in 2025, they’re not infallible. You’ll know all about the fragility of technology if you’re a fellow G4 veteran, own an older Pixel phone, or an Xperia VII. Beyond mechanical issues, the risk of something dire happening is much higher while traveling. You might lose your device in the seatback sleeve, accidentally shatter it while getting into a cab, or fall victim to pickpocketing at the local market.

Whether I’m in the South African Karoo, walking down the Vegas strip, or trekking through the Dolomites, I wouldn’t want to be caught in situation where I’m without access to the internet, my important documents, or a communication tool again.

Travel is stressful, and having a backup gives me peace of mind

At this point, you probably think I’m paranoid, but really consider the importance of your smartphone. That little black mirror in your hand is indispensable to modern humans, whether it’s for entertainment, accessing critical information, or communicating with loved ones. A second phone isn’t overkill; it’s peace of mind. Knowing I have a backup plan in the event of a catastrophe is comforting. And if that catastrophe should occur, a secondary phone connected to all my accounts ensures I can seamlessly transition from one device to the other without much fuss.

Before you say, “but smartphones are expensive,” I’m not suggesting everyone travel with two flagship devices. In many cases, you don’t even need one. Two mid-range Android phones will work just fine. If it has a screen, a battery, and allows me to access critical data, run essential Android apps, or communicate with friends or family, it’s the perfect backup phone.

How to use your secondary phone while traveling

Personally, my secondary phone has evolved from a simple backup device to a complementary product that picks up where my Galaxy S24 FE leaves off. That’s largely because I’ve paired it with an equally capable Pixel 8. However, what you require from a backup phone will vary depending on your device and needs.

Regardless, I always install a few critical Android apps on my secondary phone. These include: Google Wallet: If you lose your physical cards, Google’s payment app fills the void. More importantly, I’ve used Wallet to hold my boarding passes and other travel booking details in one place. This ensures I don’t have to hold multiple items in my hands or pockets when standing in security queues.

If you lose your physical cards, Google’s payment app fills the void. More importantly, I’ve used Wallet to hold my boarding passes and other travel booking details in one place. This ensures I don’t have to hold multiple items in my hands or pockets when standing in security queues. Find Hub: Google’s improved Find Hub is essential for locating misplaced devices, and using it on a secondary phone allows me to lock my primary phone if needed almost immediately.

Google’s improved Find Hub is essential for locating misplaced devices, and using it on a secondary phone allows me to lock my primary phone if needed almost immediately. Bitwarden and Authy: You can use another password and authentication app pairing, but these two apps allow me to access my login details on both devices.

You can use another password and authentication app pairing, but these two apps allow me to access my login details on both devices. Google Drive: I store essential travel documents on Drive, which I can access on my backup device if required.

I store essential travel documents on Drive, which I can access on my backup device if required. Uber: Bolt or Lyft would do, too, but knowing I can call an emergency ride at any time of the day is yet another comfort. You may also want to consider loading other apps, like your banking portal, accommodation platforms, travel guides, and similar apps, on your device. You could even consider a few games. The beauty of the secondary phone is that everyone’s setup will be different depending on their needs.

As I’ve already hinted at, a second phone has other benefits beyond redundancy while traveling.

While most devices offer dual-SIM functionality nowadays, having a dedicated second phone with a SIM from the country you’re visiting or a dedicated mobile data device that acts as a portable hotspot doesn’t hurt. Some carriers even allow you to port your main number to an eSIM profile on a secondary phone, providing further connectivity redundancy.

If you travel for work, having a dedicated work phone separate from your personal device is also useful. I’m aware that Android’s work profile feature exists, but keeping two separate devices offers mental reprieve from work when you’re not actively “at the office.”

Then, there’s another benefit when walking through cities and crowded spaces. You could use a cheaper, simpler device as a “burner” phone when exploring town streets. While I don’t use my backup phone this way, it could be beneficial to those willing to risk their second device while the pricier main phone remains locked away in the hotel safe.

Finally, you may want to use a specific secondary device for a feature that’s unique to that device. For instance, I’ve previously traveled with a Nokia 9 PureView as my second phone, simply because it packs a wonderfully rewarding camera. I’ve also carried a foldable phone as a portable monitor for my laptop and a lightweight entertainment pad for longer flights.

These unique strengths could really shine in certain situations, too. If you’re planning a long hike through a dusty trail, you’d likely want to pack a rugged Android phone. Darting from one city to the next on a train and enjoy high-fidelity music? Why not put that older headphone jack and microSD card-packing smartphone to good use?

So where would I get a backup travel phone?

I know that owning two phones is a privilege not everyone will be privy to. However, I’m aware that many of our readers enjoy upgrading their devices regularly. Instead of trading that phone in, handing it off to family members, or leaving it in that deep kitchen drawer where old tech goes to die, consider giving it a second life.

If you don’t have a device that fits this description, you have other options.

Used Android phones are going for peanuts nowadays. A pre-owned Galaxy S24 can be found for just over $200 on platforms like eBay. If you’d rather have something new, the Android space has capable mid-range devices offering big batteries and plenty of previously premium-only features.

Your secondary device doesn’t even have to be a “phone.” If you own an Android tablet with mobile network capabilities, it’ll serve well as a backup device. The larger display and battery ensure these devices work well as entertainment hubs, too, taking the in-flight streaming strain off your primary phone.

Thankfully, I haven’t experienced any smartphone drama since my LG days, and I hope I never have to. But, should I ever face a problem with my main device, I’ll be prepared.