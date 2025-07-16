Here's what's wrong with the Xperia 1 VII, and how you can get a free replacement

The Sony Xperia 1 VII has been in the spotlight recently after it emerged that some owners were suffering from a major defect. Fortunately, Sony has identified the problem and will offer a free replacement program.

Sony UK confirmed on its website (spotted by GSMArena) that the motherboard in some Xperia 1 VII units was defective:

Our investigation has concluded that the manufacturing process may cause a failure of the circuit board in a small number of Xperia 1 VII smartphones, which could potentially result in power issues. The manufacturing process was changed immediately to ensure this does not happen again. Furthermore, we have successfully identified every affected smartphone.

The Japanese manufacturer didn’t delve into the details of the problem, but confirmed that it would offer a replacement program for affected Xperia 1 VII owners. This program will kick off on July 21.