Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's what's wrong with the Xperia 1 VII, and how you can get a free replacement
47 minutes ago
- Sony has identified a problem that caused some Xperia 1 VII units to shut down, reboot, and/or not turn on again.
- The problem has been traced to the motherboard in some units, which can fail due to a manufacturing issue.
- Sony is offering a free replacement program for affected owners.
The Sony Xperia 1 VII has been in the spotlight recently after it emerged that some owners were suffering from a major defect. Fortunately, Sony has identified the problem and will offer a free replacement program.
Sony UK confirmed on its website (spotted by GSMArena) that the motherboard in some Xperia 1 VII units was defective:
Our investigation has concluded that the manufacturing process may cause a failure of the circuit board in a small number of Xperia 1 VII smartphones, which could potentially result in power issues. The manufacturing process was changed immediately to ensure this does not happen again. Furthermore, we have successfully identified every affected smartphone.
The Japanese manufacturer didn’t delve into the details of the problem, but confirmed that it would offer a replacement program for affected Xperia 1 VII owners. This program will kick off on July 21.
Sony says users can check if their phone is affected by entering their device’s IMEI number on the Sony website. Affected users need to contact Sony support or visit a Sony authorized service center. Did the IMEI checker tool say your device isn’t affected? Then your smartphone should work fine.
The news comes after some Xperia 1 VII owners reported that their phones were rebooting, shutting down, and/or not starting up again. The issue only seems to get worse as time passes, and people are eventually left with bricked phones.
In any event, we’re glad to see Sony’s response to this issue. The company might be a tiny mobile player today, but more Android OEMs could learn from the Xperia maker when disclosing and addressing defects.