How to transfer data from Android to iPhone

Upload files to iCloud Drive

Manually transfer data using a computer

Transfer data from Android to iPhone by using the Move to iOS app

Google and Apple aren’t exactly friends, as you may already know. Apple doesn’t like adding its apps to the Google Play Store, but it has published a few in there, and one of them is precisely designed to help people transfer data from Android to iPhone. This application is Move to iOS, and it automates everything for you. Let’s show you how to use it.

How to use Move to iOS: Download and install Move to iOS from the Google Play Store on your Android device. Open the Move to iOS app and follow the instructions to get it ready. Steps include agreeing to terms and allowing certain permissions. You will eventually reach a page that asks you for a code. When you get here, put down the Android device and move to the iPhone. During the iOS initial setup, you will reach a Quick Start page. Select Set Up Manually. Pick Move Data from Android. This is where your iPhone will provide the code we mentioned in step three. Please make note of it. Grab your Android phone and enter the code. During this step, the iPhone will create a temporary Wi-Fi network, and the Android phone will look for it. Hit Connect to continue. You can now select what you want to transfer. Options include contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, files and folders, display settings, web bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars, and more. When done choosing, hit Continue. Leave both devices alone until the iPhone displays the process as finished.

Transfer data from Android to iPhone using iCloud Drive Move to iOS works well, and it’s technically Apple’s official way to migrate to iOS, but we believe some of you might prefer simply using iCloud Drive. There’s no iCloud Drive app for Android, but you can actually access it from any browser, including Chrome for Android.

How to upload files to iCloud Drive from Android: Using your Android device, open your browser and go to iCloud.com. Log in. Tap on the Apps icon, which looks like a four-by-three app grid. It’s in the top-right corner. Select Drive. Find the Recents drop-down option and tap on it. Pick Browse. Find the Upload button. It looks like a cloud with an arrow pointing up. Tap on Files. Find the files you want to upload and select them. Then, tap on Select. Your file will upload. Repeat the process until you upload all your files.

Once you do this, all your data will be on your iCloud Drive account, which will also sync to your iPhone. If you don’t see your files showing up on your iPhone, you might have iCloud sync disabled. Go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > iCloud Drive and toggle on Sync this iPhone.

By the way, if you have photos, you might want to separate them in the upload process. Just open the Photos app in iCloud.com, instead of iCloud Drive. You’ll see an Upload button at the bottom.

Manually transfer data from Android to iPhone using a computer Some of us like doing things the old-fashioned way. If you also like taking matters into your own hands, transferring data from Android to iPhone using a computer is possible. The only downside is that this needs to be done through iTunes, and not all files can be added to your iPhone. You can transfer music, photos, movies, and TV shows.

How to transfer data from Android to iOS manually: Make sure all your devices are charged and get them ready, along with all USB cables necessary. Plug your Android phone into the computer using a USB cable. Once plugged in, you need to pull out your Android device’s notification shade. Tap the Charging this device via USB option twice. Under Use USB for, tap on File transfer / Android Auto. Let’s move to the computer. Go ahead and open a folder and go to This PC. You can now go into your phone’s files. Copy and paste everything you want to transfer. I like adding it all to folders on my desktop, just to keep the files handy. When you’re done copying data, go ahead and unplug your Android device. Now, plug your iPhone into the computer. Your iPhone will ask for permission for the computer to access your files. Hit Allow. As mentioned, you need to download and install iTunes. Do so, if you haven’t. After iTunes is set up, you will need to Trust the connection between the iPhone and the PC. Go to iTunes and click on the iPhone button. In the left column, you’ll see the Settings section. Go through each part and enable syncing. Some files, like music, you’ll need to add to the iTunes Media folder. For Photos, you can just select which folder you want iTunes to sync. When ready to sync, hit Done and then Apply. Let the iPhone sync.

We understand this can be limiting. If you want to use your computer, you can also use iCloud Drive with it. You can obviously make MacBooks sync to iCloud Drive, which in turn will sync to your iPhone. Just go to Apple menu > System preferences > Apple ID > iCloud. Toggle on iCloud and click Options next to iCloud Drive. Choose Desktop & Documents Folders and hit Done. Then, plug your Android phone into your MacBook and throw the files in a synced folder.

By the way, there is also an iCloud Drive app for Windows users. Set it up, follow the same steps above to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer, and throw the files into a synced folder.

FAQs

Can I upload files to iCloud Drive from Windows or Android? Yes! Apple actually allows uploads to iCloud Drive from a browser, which means you can upload files from any device. Additionally, there is an official iCloud Drive app for Windows.

Is iCloud Drive available for Android? You can use iCloud Drive on Android, but you have to do it from a browser. Sadly, there is no iCloud Drive app for Android.

Is iCloud Drive free? iCloud Drive is free to use, but the cloud storage space you take up will count against your iCloud allowance. Everyone gets 5GB for free, which is shared across all iCloud services. You must pay for an iCloud Plus subscription if you need more storage. Prices start at $0.99 for 50GB.

Can I use Google Drive to transfer data from Android to iPhone? Google Drive is available for both Android and iOS. This means you can use it to back up any files, and you can later access them with your iPhone. If you’re interested, we have a full guide for using Google Drive.

What is the easiest way to transfer data from Android to iPhone? Apple likes to make things simple, and its own Move to iOS will work great. It has step-by-step instructions and will guide you along the way.

