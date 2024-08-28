Total Wireless joins the fight, offering T-Mobile, Mint, and Metro switchers a great deal

This little fight between T-Mobile and Verizon MVNOs seems to have gone from innocent competition to an all-out war. Mint Mobile started it, giving special offers to anyone who switched from AT&T or Verizon. Visible responded with an offer to anyone switching from T-Mobile. Now, Total Wireless is also offering $15/mo lines to anyone who switches a family plan from T-Mobile, Metro, or Mint Mobile. Get a family plan for $15/mo when you switch from T-Mobile, Metro, or Mint Mobile

One very important factor to keep in mind is that you’ll need to use a coupon code, and it’s a different one depending on which carrier you come from. These are: BYEBYEMETRO, BYEBYEMINT, or BYEBYETMOBILE. This offer comes directly from Total Wireless, a Verizon-owned MVNO. As mentioned above, it only applies to customers who switch from T-Mobile, Metro, or Mint Mobile. You’ll need to port in your number for the discount to take effect.

Additionally, “the promotional price will take effect in the second month for all in-store purchases, with standard pricing applying for only the first month.”

Honestly, this whole situation is starting to become hilarious. It all began when Mint Mobile started offering AT&T and Verizon switchers $15 per month plans and free additional lines. However, as Verizon mentions, this deal comes with some caveats. For starters, you have to pay for the first three months in advance, and the additional lines will only be free for those first three months. Furthermore, these prices don’t include taxes and fees.

Verizon’s Visible responded with a $15 offer for T-Mobile switchers. This deal is more straightforward, as you can pay month-to-month, and the fees and taxes are included in the price. Not only that, but Visible also promised to lock the prices for five years. The main issue here is that this is a plan meant for single lines.

Now, Total Wireless, another Verizon MVNO, is joining the party with a similar offer for family plan subscribers. Anyone who brings their family plan with two lines or more from T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, or Metro will get a $15/mo per line price for the Total 5G Unlimited plan, which is also locked in for five years.

This is an even better deal, as Total Wireless usually charges $50/mo on this plan, and starts discounting the per-line price as you add more lines. The cheaper these lines can go is $25/mo per line, so you would be saving $10 or more, depending on how many lines you port in. If you only sign up for two lines, you would be saving $27.50 per line!

Are you bringing your family to Total Wireless? This is definitely not a bad deal to save a bunch of cash over five years. If you’re on T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, or Metro, and have been itching to switch to a cheaper MVNO that runs on Verizon towers, this is your chance. Take advantage of these offers while these carriers are fighting over your business!

