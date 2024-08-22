Get five lines of Mint Mobile for $3 per line when you switch from Verizon or AT&T, for limited time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR For a limited time you get can Mint Mobile with up to five lines, while only paying for a single line!

During this 3-month promotion period, you’ll effectively pay $3 per line, though pricing will increase after that.

Be aware that Mint requires you to pay for at least three months in advance, with its best long-term discounts applying to 12-month plans.

Now that the dust has settled, Mint Mobile is officially part of the T-Mobile family, so it’s not too surprising that the Uncarrier is taking advantage of Mint’s reputation for low pricing to take a jab at its competitors. T-Mobile took to its official news portal to reveal a new Mint Mobile promotion that “throws AT&T and Verizon customers a lifeline” amid recent price increases. All you have to do is switch from either carrier to Mint Mobile.

The new promotion allows your family to switch to Mint Mobile and add up to four additional lines for free for the first three months. This effectively makes its plan $3 per month per line during this promotional period, though the plan will return to its normal starting price of $15 or more per month once the deal ends. It’s also important to note that Mint doesn’t actually charge monthly; instead, it requires you to sign up for a minimum of three months of service at a time, with its steepest discounts (outside of special promotions) applying to those who sign up for a full year at once.

Don’t like the service or find a better deal with another carrier after the promotion ends? The good news is that you don’t have to commit beyond the first three months. Overall, I find this to be a pretty solid promotion and Mint is a decent carrier, even if there are other cheap prepaid carriers I tend to recommend over it.

We do have to say it’s a little ironic how T-Mobile is throwing shade at its competitors. The (former?) Uncarrier has also been guilty of increasing prices and frustrating once-loyal users as well. In fact I wrote a piece about it in July, where I predicted T-Mobile doesn’t necessarily care if you jump ship as it has its own prepaid brands and partnerships to fall back on. That’s exactly what they seem to be doing here. Still, not a bad deal at all!

