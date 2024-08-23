Visible offers T-Mobile customers $15/mo plan, locks price for five years

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you a T-Mobile postpaid customer? Visible has a hot deal for you! Those who switch from the magenta carrier and port in their numbers can secure an unlimited plan for just $15/mo. This plan would otherwise cost $25/mo, so you would be saving $10 every single month. Additionally, Visible is locking this discounted cost for five years! Switch from T-Mobile to Visible and get an unlimited plan for just $15/mo

There’s just one thing to keep in mind to take advantage of this offer: you will need to use coupon code BYEBYETMO during checkout. Additionally, you have 30 days to port in your number. If you don’t, the offer will be removed from your account, and you’ll have to pay the full $25/mo.

It’s actually really funny how this offer came about. In a way, it’s a counterattack from Visible. Just yesterday, August 22, Mint Mobile offered AT&T and Verizon customers the chance to switch and get a three-month plan for $45. The price alone is nothing special, but customers would also be able to add up to four lines at no additional cost for those first three months. By the way, Mint Mobile is owned by T-Mobile.

By the way, Verizon also has its own MVNO, Visible. Big Red wasn’t about to let T-Mobile strike without a response, and it came back throwing solid punches. Arguing a three-month deal isn’t exactly great, especially when the price will go so much higher if you add extra lines, Visible is offering T-Mobile converts $15/mo plans. This is a $10 discount on the base unlimited $25/mo plan. And because one of the arguments was regarding the short-term nature of the Mint Mobile offer, Visible is also locking this lower monthly price for five years! Oh, and Visible includes fees and taxes with the price, while Mint Mobile adds those on top of the price.

Are you signing up? If you’re a T-Mobile customer and have been itching to move to a lower-cost MVNO, this is definitely a good deal. The service uses Verizon’s towers. Just keep in mind a few things: this is a “Limited Time Offer,” You need to use coupon code BYEBYETMO during checkout, and you have to port in your number before 30 days.

