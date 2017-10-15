This week we reviewed the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Moto G5S Plus, talked about the reasons why having no headphone jack is a good idea, and much more. Here’s the news of the week!

Sony Xperia XZ1 review: same ol’ Sony Despite the Sony Xperia XZ1 shipping with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and adding cool new features like the 3D Creator, we can’t help but feel that it’s just more of the same from Sony.

Why having no headphone jack is a good idea The day when the headphone jack disappears may be sad for some, but lead tech writer Rob sees a beautiful USB future for audiophiles.

Moto G5S Plus review: this is a budget phone? Lenovo has produced an extremely compelling budget device that brings one of the best skins on Android to the masses. How does it stack up?

Why is interest in new smartphones failing? There’s no doubt about it: comparing the year-on-year data, interest in new smartphone launches is falling, and falling dramatically. But why?

The Pixel 2 proves we shouldn’t look to Google for hardware innovation The new Pixels show exactly where Google’s loyalties lie: with software. So we shouldn’t look to Google for hardware innovations like we do other OEMs.

USB Power Delivery explained More smartphones and other electronics products are supporting USB Power Delivery for fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about the standard.

How to cope with depression in the connected age In the age of technology, what kind of apps could help with depression, something that affects more than 300 million people around the world?

With the death of Windows Mobile, it’s time for Microsoft to go all in on Android With the announcement that Windows Mobile is to be shuttered, some are asking what’s next for Microsoft. The answer? Android.

DxOMark scores shouldn’t be your definitive camera rating system DxOMark has become the go-to company for scoring smartphone cameras, but is its scoring system and business model the definitive way to rate cameras?

5 reasons the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is best for productivity Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 worth all that cash? If you are looking to improve your productivity, it very well may be.

