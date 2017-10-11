Similar to what Google has done with its AI-powered speaker, you can now train Alexa to recognize multiple voices and give personalized responses.

If you’re sharing an Amazon Echo speaker with other people, the latest update to Alexa should make your life a bit easier. Starting today, Amazon’s AI assistant will be able to distinguish between multiple voices and provide personally-tailored responses. All you have to do is go to the Alexa app’s settings, click Your Voice, and teach Alexa your voice by reading aloud 10 phrases. The company says that the data will be stored in the cloud, which will be used to work across other Echo devices and most third-party Alexa-enabled devices.

Voice profiles essentially allow Alexa to tailor the information that it gives you. For instance, when you say, “Call mom,” Alexa will call your mom, not your roommate’s. Or when shopping, Alexa will know to which Amazon account to add the items. Amazon says that the feature is available for “calling/messaging, flash briefing, shopping, and the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan” and that “it’ll be rolling out to additional Alexa features in the future.” Currently, voice recognition is rolling out to Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices.

Voice recognition is a feature that Google introduced for its own smart speaker back in April, and with the latest Alexa update, it looks like the back-and-forth battle between the two tech companies is set to continue. Both companies are currently in the midst of launching new additions to their smart speaker families, and software will undoubtedly play an important role in convincing consumers of their usefulness.