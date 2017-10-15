Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s Google Pixel 2 XL International Giveaway winner: Sekulic Z. (Serbia).

This week we are giving away a brand new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel Buds courtesy of SoundGuys.com!

Whether you’re looking for in-depth video reviews or help with your next purchasing decision, Sound Guys is your one-stop shop. Learn all there is to know about the hottest speakers, headphones, and audio products on the market at SoundGuys.com!

Google’s 2017 flagship phones are finally here, and they’re great. Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature top-of-the-line specs, IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance (finally), as well as the best smartphone cameras on the market, according to DxOMark. They’ll also be the first devices to include Google Lens, and will also come with three full years of OS updates. More specifically, the Pixel 2 sports a 5.0-inch OLED display and a 2,700 mAh battery, but other than that, these two phones are pretty much identical.

To learn more about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel Buds, check out our related coverage below:

Enter the giveaway here

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel Buds International Giveaway!



More giveaways

Winners gallery