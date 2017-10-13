If you’re looking for an Android tablet, your choices are pretty limited. Besides Samsung, the only company to make a tablet that stands out in the last few years has been NVIDIA. The Shield Tablet and Shield Tablet K1 aren’t new by any means. The tablets came out in 2014 and 2015 respectively, but are still some of the better options on the market. Unfortunately, they won’t see Google’s newest version of Android.
As for NVIDIA’s other Android device, we’re still waiting to see when Shield TV will get Oreo. Back in August, NVIDIA’s General Manager, Ali Kani said that it was “looking forward to the exciting new features that Android O will bring to SHIELD TV.” Shield TV recently gained access to Google Assistant so it looks like the future is bright there.
What do you think? Are two years of software support enough for an Android tablet? Should NVIDIA be doing more? Let us know down in the comments.