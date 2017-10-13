The Google Pixel 2 will be here in just a few days and we’ve already seen a lot of what it’s going to offer. While the Pixel 2 isn’t radically different from its predecessor, it does feature a few noteworthy upgrades in terms of hardware and software.

With regards to the latter, you’ll find a redesigned launcher on the Pixel 2, which now includes a search bar across the bottom of the home screen. For those of you who want to get your hands on it without buying one of Google’s new phones, now you can.

The new Pixel Launcher can be downloaded and installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. Better yet, it’s based on an APK file that you can install just like a regular app — no root required.

Editor's Pick The Pixel 2 proves we shouldn’t look to Google for hardware innovation Let's not beat around the bush: Google doesn't really know all that much about making phones. This is why it historically shipped out Nexus contracts to those that do and probably also why it didn't …

The news arrives via XDA Developers, which does note one caveat with the launcher: the Google Now panel won’t work on non-Nexus or Pixel devices. Fans have posted screenshots in the comments section over at XDA Developers showing that basic functionality is there, though.

XDA Developers also points to a download for the new Google Pixel Wallpaper app too. However, that app is only open to those with phones running Android 8.0 Oreo. You can get the regular Google Wallpaper app at Google Play here.

If you’re interested in picking up the new launcher, visit XDA Developers.