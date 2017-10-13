A little over a year ago, Google announced that it was moving from a mobile-first to an AI-first strategy. It spent the last ten years building a mobile-first world, but now thinks the future centers around AI. The centerpiece of Google’s AI-first strategy is Assistant. You’ll find it everywhere from your phone, to Google Home, to headphones, and more devices in the future. Google has been hard at work expanding the functionality and relatability of Assistant so it feels more natural to use.

But, one of the most frustrating parts about Assistant was the inconsistency in its abilities between platforms. Assistant on your phone might not be able to perform the same functions as Assistant in Google Home. Conflicts like this can cause people to stop using Assistant altogether. AI is supposed to make your life easier and jumping through hoops to perform an action isn’t very easy. Casting music and videos is to a Chromecast device is something that Google Home has been able to do since it launched, but Assistant on your phone has lacked that feature.

That is until today. Google has now started rolling out the functionality to users so you can cast from your phone to any Chromecast or Chromecast-enabled device. I was having fun earlier testing it out by playing Casey Neistat and Android Authority videos on my Vizio television. If you have a Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, or a television or speaker with Chromecast built in, you should be able to try it now too.

We don’t know why Google took so long to roll out this functionality, but we sure are glad its here now. Bringing the functionality of Assistant closer together across all the devices its on should be a major goal for Google. If AI is really the company’s future, it needs to have a consistent experience no matter where you trigger Assistant from.

