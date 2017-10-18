Update (10/18): It looks like the Moto X4 for Project Fi is shipping now.

We’ve just received an email from one of our readers claiming that their Project Fi Moto X4 has shipped. That doesn’t necessarily mean all of the delayed devices are ready for shipping, but it is a good sign.

Have you received your shipping email yet? If so, let us know in the comments!

Original post (10/10): If you’ve been looking for a cost-efficient way to join Project Fi, you’re probably familiar with the Moto X4. The device is part of the Android One program which lets companies like Xiaomi and Motorola produce the hardware and let Android supply the software. While it’s not the same thing as the Nexus program, it’s as close as you’re going to get in 2017. With that in mind, many have been excited about Android One’s apparent revival. We’re seeing some new, very enticing devices for a decent price.

Unfortunately, one of those devices, the Moto X4, is delayed. Due to some production issues, customers who ordered the Android One device through Project Fi are being notified that it’ll be another one to two weeks or so before their phone arrives. It was supposed to arrive later this week, but customers are now seeing expected ship dates between October 18 and 25. When placing a new order via Fi, the earliest it’ll be delivered is October 27.

If you agreed to trade in your device during your order, this delay won’t affect you. You’ll still have 30 days from the arrival of your Moto X4 to send in your device.

The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. Out of the box, you’ll see Android 7.1 Nougat but there’s a promised update to Android Oreo by the end of 2017. All in all, it’s a pretty enticing package for only $399 and we didn’t even mention the dual-camera setup! Project Fi also supports no interest financing like most carriers do so you can order the Moto X4 and pay only $16.63 a month for 24 months.

Are you interested in picking up the Moto X4? Does this delay make you hedge your bet at all? Let us know down in the comments.