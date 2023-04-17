23+ great cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful phone the company has ever released, but if you’re going to splash the cash, you’ll want to keep it safe. With that in mind, we’ve tested and selected the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases you can currently buy, no matter if you’re looking for rugged cases, thin cases, or something in between.

Want to learn more about cases? Check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

Promoted UAG Monarch Pro UrbanArmorGear Premium five-layer protection

Supports accessories that are compatible with MagSafe including chargers and mounts 25ft drop protection

Kevlar option When you buy a $1,200 phone, you will do anything you can to keep it in pristine condition for as long as possible. That’s where UAG, and its flagship case, the Monarch Pro, comes in. With five layers of protection, covered buttons, a raised lip around the display, and 25ft of drop protection, you can rest assured that your Galaxy S23 Ultra will stay safe. And you get all that protection without as much bulk as its competitors. UAG takes the already impressive case to the next level with the Magnetic Module, which lets you use most magnetic chargers and accessories with the phone.

The best standard Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Spigen Liquid Air

Great grip

Simple design

Relatively thin Mil-grade protection

Very affordable

Limited color options

If you don’t want to shop around but need a simple case to protect your Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Spigen Liquid Air gets our seal of approval. It features a rubberized back with a triangular pattern and a grippy texture on the sides, and we found that this really enhances your grip on the phone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is large and heavy, so this is definitely a big plus. Also, it’s relatively thin and light, so it won’t add too much bulk, while still providing military-grade protection. Best of all, it’s one of the cheapest Galaxy S23 Ultra cases on our list. For a slightly different take on a textured back, check out Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case.

Caseology Parallax

Cool design

Good protection

Nice color options Textured backing

Affordable

Caseology doesn’t make too many types of cases, but the Parallax has quickly become a favorite of ours at Android Authority. The hexacore pattern on the back looks great and adds a nice tactile touch to the back of your Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s quite a bit thicker than the Spigen option above, but it also features military-grade drop protection. Once again, it’s very affordable, and it comes in several attractive colors.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Great designs

MagSafe compatible Good protection

Expensive

MagSafe accessories aren’t just for iPhones anymore, and the Mous Limitless 5.0 case is here to prove that. It features a built-in magnet array to enable use with MagSafe chargers, wallets, and a host of other accessories. It’s also just gorgeous. There are a host of designs to choose from, including Walnut (pictured above), Black Leather, Aramid Carbon Fibre, and others. For something a bit more basic, the Mous Clarity 2.0 is a clear case that also features a magnet array. However, no matter which one you choose, this is an expensive case. For a phone as premium as the Galaxy S23 Ultra though, it’s worth it.

Caseology Nano Pop

Attractive design

Good protection Great color options

Affordable

Next up is yet another affordable Caseology case, this time with a cool two-tone design. The Nano Pop is a hybrid case with a soft silicone-like finish on the exterior, which means you get solid protection and a nice hand feel. It fits snugly on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, adding little bulk but affording daily drop protection. Like all Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, there’s a cutout in the bottom for the S Pen housing. The Nano Pop comes in three great colors, but our favorite is the Avo Green pictured above.

Incipio Duo

Great protection

Soft touch Some color options

A bit pricey

The Incipio Duo is one of the oldest case models around, but the version for the S23 Ultra delivers where it counts. It’s a bit bulkier than the options above, but that means it has an exceptional 12 feet of drop protection. The soft-touch texture adds a nice feel to the case, but otherwise, it’s par for the course. There are some nice colors available, although they do trend toward the darker side of the spectrum.

Casetify Ultra Impact

Fully customizable

Great drop protection

Eco-friendly Tons of designs

Very expensive

If you want to customize your case, Casetify has a host of options to suit your personal preferences. The company’s Ultra Impact case exceeds military-grade standards for drop protection and it’s made from a plant-based material, so eco-conscience consumers can rest easy. There are a lot of premade design options here, and you can further customize them by changing the border color or transparency. However, you do pay for the privilege as this is one of the most expensive cases on our list.

Peak Design Everyday

Nylon finish

Slim and lightweight Mechanical SlimLink lock

Compatible with some Magsafe chargers

Peak Design is a well-known name in the accessory world. The Everyday is a long-running line of cases for the Galaxy S flagship series, and now there’s an option for the Galaxy S23 line. This case’s most significant selling point is its compatibility with Magsafe products. It also features a magnetic/mechanical lock that lets you mount your phone to a number of Peak Design mounts and accessories.

The best thin Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Very thin and light

Affordable Limited protection

Only comes in black

Not everyone wants to add a bulky case to an already heavy phone, but thankfully the Spigen Thin Fit fills that niche. It’s extremely thin and lightweight, although it does feature raised lips to help protect the screen and camera lenses while sitting on a table. Apart from this, there isn’t much protection to be seen, although it is very affordable. We wish it came in more colors though — for now, you can only get it in black.

Samsung Silicone case

Thin and light

Soft touch finish Beautiful colors

A bit pricey

Samsung has been making great first-party cases for years, and its most basic Silicone case is a great pickup for anyone looking for a thin Galaxy S23 Ultra case. The design is extremely simple, with a soft touch silicone finish that feels great in hand. Unlike the Spigen option above, this one comes in five different colors, each of which looks great. It’s a bit more expensive than the Thin Fit, but still not too expensive considering it’s a first-party case. If you want a bit more utility, check out the Silicone Grip version, which adds a colorful strap to the back.

The best clear Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Clear finish

Very light Some protection

Affordable

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case isn’t revolutionary by any means, but if you want a simple and affordable clear Galaxy S23 Ultra case, it’s the one we recommend. It offers some protection from drops in the form of raised bezels around the edges of the device, but it’s more focused on keeping things light. In addition to a fully clear version, there are three other variations. For tech nerds, the Zero One edition features schematics for the internals of the device, while still showing off your phone’s true colors. And if you’re looking for a cheaper MagSafe case for the S23 Ultra, Spigen also makes a version with magnets.

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Nice floral patterns

Good protection Relatively slim

Pricey

If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish, the Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell is worth a look. Build-wise, it’s a fairly standard clear case, but the patterns on the back are a real show-stopper. There are three options to choose from: Scattered Flowers Design, City Leopard, and Hollyhock. They do run a bit pricey though, which is an unfortunate side effect of designer branding.

Otterbox Symmetry

Excellent drop protection

Several design options Bulky

Pricey

Otterbox is mostly known for rugged cases, but the Symmetry series is also a great option if you’re looking for a clear Galaxy S23 Ultra case. It’s not quite as rugged as the Defender Series (listed below), but it’s more than rugged enough to get the job done. There are a few designs to choose from, but they do tend to run pretty expensive for what they are.

Ringke Fusion

Simple clear case

Very affordable Lanyard strap holder

Three variations

If you can give up a little protection, the Rinkge Fusion is the cheapest Galaxy S23 Ultra case on this entire list. Granted, it’s little more than a simple bumper case, but if you’re careful with your device, it should offer more than enough protection. There are two clear options, one crystal and one matte, plus a frosted black version. All of them come with holes for lanyard straps, which can come in handy for a device this heavy.

SQMCase

Clear case with accents

Protective camera shutter Variety of colors

Decent drop protection

Clear cases can be a bit too simple for some tastes. They can also lack impact protection. But this option from SQMCase solves both problems. It features a main rear panel made of transparent TPU, while the frame can be had in several different colors, including purple, green, and an attractive blue/pink combo. We’re not a fan of the garish text on some of the case’s panels, but we like how the case balances elements of a clear and rugged case without feeling too bulky.

SPIDERCASE for the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Clear, rugged case

Includes camera lens protector and screen protectors S Pen hatch

Decent drop protection

The SPIDERCASE has all the hallmarks of a clear case but adds rugged case bulk and protection. The Clear version of the case includes an entirely transparent TPU shell and borders with bumper protection. The case also offers a hatch for S Pen removal, and includes camera lens protectors to bulk up its value. One odd issue some buyers have is caller echo, so be mindful of this if you regularly place calls on your device.

The best rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Otterbox Defender Pro

Extremely durable

Port covers

Good color options Included kickstand/holster

Pricey

For complete protection, Otterbox has long been the first place to look. Its Defender Series Pro case has everything you could possibly need to keep your Galaxy S23 Ultra safe: exceptional drop protection, port covers, and an included belt hoster/kickstand. Granted, the case is very bulky, but it does still work with wireless chargers. There are quite a few color options available, but you will pay a premium for the extra protection.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Rugged design

Built in kickstand Belt clip holster

Relatively affordable

Protection is one thing, but if you want extra features, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a great option. Not only does it have 20-foot drop protection, it also has a built-in kickstand and optional belt holster. Despite this, it’s remarkably affordable. If you don’t want the kickstand, the non-Pro Unicorn Beetle model is also a great choice.

UAG Monarch

Great drop protection

Rugged design Lots of designs

Expensive

For a more stylish rugged case, the UAG Monarch nails the look. It features a thick bumper with a black kevlar finish on the back that looks and feels great. It also offers some of the best drop protection in the biz: 20 feet. You should never drop Galaxy S23 Ultra from that high, but the point here is that it’s built to last. Despite this, it’s remarkably light and works with wireless chargers. It’s expensive, but there are a lot of design options to choose from, and UAG makes several other cases that are more affordable, most notably the Plasma series.

Samsung Rugged Gadget

Interesting design

Good drop protection Lots of compatible accessories

Expensive

This year, Samsung put out a new case, and we’re all about it. It’s listed as a rugged case, but there’s much more to it than that. As part of the new “gadget” series, it has a small mechanism on the back to attach different accessories. These range from a simple grip to a cardholder or even a wireless tripod. Availability is more limited than third-party cases, but we’re excited to see where this line can go if Samsung leans into it.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Good protection

Not too bulky Works with wireless chargers

Only comes in black

The Spigen Rugged Armor hits a nice middle point between weight and protection. It isn’t as bulky or protective as some of the other rugged cases out there, but it’s thin enough to still work with wireless chargers. Plus, it’s just much easier to hold. Like all Spigen cases, it’s quite affordable, although it only comes in one color: black.

Incipio Grip

Great grip

Very hardy Good drop protection

A bit pricey

The Incipio Grip definitely meets the expectation set by its name. The rubberized texture along the ridge of the case gives it an incredible level of grip. Even with a device as large and heavy as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll be hard-pressed to drop it. If you do, it features up to 14 feet of drop protection, so you can rest easy that your investment will be protected. However, it is a bit pricer than some of the other rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra cases on our list, and it only comes in two darker colors.

Poetic Spartan

Great protection

Built-in screen protector Kickstand

Nice color options

On the cheaper side of things, the Poetic Spartan is a great rugged option. It’s military-grade certified, with a built-in screen protector on the front panel for added protection. On the back, there’s also a kickstand, although you’ll need a fairly stable surface to keep it from falling down. It comes in five different colorways, all of which have nice leather detailing on the back. If you can do without the leather, the Poetic Revolution is virtually identical but shaves off a few bucks.

The best Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Card holder case

Relatively slim Embossed cards are a tight fit

Affordable

Wallet cases tend to be big and bulky, but the Slim Armor CS adopts a cardholder design that keeps things relatively slim. It fits two cards or some cash, although we did find that two embossed cards were a tight fit. Even so, it’s one of the most affordable Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases out there.

Otterbox Strada

Premium leather

Folio-style case Good drop protection

Pricey

The Otterbox Strada is a stylish leather folio-style case that’s built to last. Like all Otterbox cases, it’s remarkably rugged, but this one has a bit more style than its rather brutish peers. The premium leather finish only comes in black, but it does look great. There’s only space for a few cards inside the flap, but the back is thin enough to work with wireless chargers. It’s a bit pricey, but considering the build quality, it’s still a decent value.

Samsung Frame Case

Unique interchangeable backing

Versatile Limited capacity

Design options are still limited

Samsung’s new Frame Case has a very interesting concept: interchangeable backings. Essentially, you can choose whether or not you want to have a card slot in the back, making this case serve as a kind of two-for-one. Granted, the case itself is very simple, and the card slot will only hold one or two cards. Still, the idea is novel, and if more designers get on board and create new backing designs, it could be an easy way to change things up depending on how you’re feeling every morning.

Best leather Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Snakehive Leather case

Genuine leather finish

TPU frame Six colors

Pricey

We weren’t too sure where to place this case. It’s slathered in genuine leather, but it also has the benefits of a wallet case. It has slots for three cards and a kickstand, making standing the phone on its side easy. Snakehive offers the case in six shades, so if brown isn’t your color, you can opt for something more exciting, like Plum.

Samsung Leather case

Genuine leather finish

Thin and light Three colors

Pricey

There aren’t too many leather Galaxy S23 Ultra cases on the market yet (the Limitless 5.0 and Strada above are two), but Samsung’s first-party leather case is one of the best. It’s a simple, relatively thin case that’s wrapped in soft-touch genuine leather. This gives it an exquisite feel, although it might not last as long as traditional cases. It comes in three different colors, although as expected, it is on the expensive side.

Top Samsung Galaxy S23 questions and answers

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra need a case? Yes, the Galaxy S23 UItra, like any other flagship smartphone, should be placed in a case. A case will not only protect your investment but make it easier to hold and give you peace of mind when out and about. If you’re worried that a case will hide your phone’s looks, clear cases are always an option.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra waterproof? The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an IP68 ingress protection rating, which means it’ll survive submersion in 1.5-meter-deep water for half an hour.

Which type of case is best? The type of case you should purchase depends on your use case. If you’re an avid hiker and want to take your Galaxy S23 Ultra out into the field, grab a rugged case. If you’re more indoor-inclined, we enjoy leather options. Wallet cases are bulky but provide extra slots or hidden compartments for your bank cards and cash.

