The best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories (April 2023)

We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories to add to your shopping cart. From power sources to replacement bands, these items will help you get the most out of your device.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch accessories Whether you’ve upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series device or you’re still rocking an older Samsung smartwatch, there are plenty of accessories up for grabs. Buy an extra charger for plugging in at work or a multi-device pad for streamlining your charging at home. You can even mix up your look with a new band that’s perfect for workouts and sleep tracking. Senioroy replacement charger: A spare to throw in your bag, this charger from Senioroy is easy on the wallet but can make a big difference in a pinch.

Yuanhot silicone Galaxy Watch stand: Organize your charging habits with a silicone stand. This simple design is compatible with the native charger that came with your device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Duo: Two devices are better than one. Grab this Duo charger from Samsung to juice up your phone and smartwatch at the same time.

Anker PowerCore Slim: For charging up when outlets are hard to find, an Anker PowerCore Slim is both reliable and portable.

Avod nylon sport band: A replacement band is the easiest way to upgrade your device with just one accessory. Avod’s nylon bands are comfortable for all-day wear.

Cheopz travel watch case: For users who are always on the go, this watch case will keep your device safe from damage when it’s not on your wrist.

Senioroy replacement charger

Don’t overlook the most common Galaxy Watch accessory. Because you can always use an extra, this affordable replacement charger is an easy pick. With over three feet of lightweight, flexible cable, it’s a great option for plugging in wherever you can. Toss it in your car to charge up on the go, leave it in a drawer at the office, or stow it in a backpack you use regularly. At less than ten bucks, it’s worth keeping yourself prepared.

Yuanhot silicone Galaxy Watch stand

A basic stand can help ground your charging routine with a habitual spot to power up. This silicone option is perfect for a desktop or bedside table. Its simple design won’t disrupt the aesthetic of your space, and its nonslip base will make sure your watch stays upright. At just ten dollars, this accessory doesn’t come with a charger itself. However, it will snugly fit the standard Galaxy Watch charger that came with your device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Duo

Create a harder-working home base. This charging pad will juice up your Galaxy Watch and paired smartphone simultaneously so you can skip the mess of tangled wires. Just plug in the wireless charger and lay your devices on top. The Duo’s flat, compact design makes it an easy addition to any surface. As far as Galaxy Watch accessories go, it’s a little pricey, but the functionality and neatness are worth the investment. Just make sure your current smartphone is compatible with wireless charging.

Anker PowerCore Slim

Between overnight sleep tracking, logging workouts, and tapping into a slew of health sensors, you may forget to find time to plug in. Pick up a portable power bank so you can charge anywhere, anytime, and you’ll never miss an important measurable. The Anker PowerCore Slim holds enough power to charge your watch as well as your phone multiple times over. Plus, it is exceptionally thin, so you can tuck it away easily or slide it into a back pocket.

Avod nylon sport band

A new band is the best accessory for giving your Galaxy Watch a fresh look. Highly rated and affordably priced, Avod bands are compatible with a wide range of Galaxy Watches. They’re soft, flexible, and breathable with a strong velcro fastener, making them perfect for the gym. The bands are also a comfortable choice for overnight wear so you can track sleep in peace. Avod nylon bands come in a wide range of funky colors and patterns, including the Pollen Yellow above, plus calmer, standard tones like grays and whites.

Are Samsung's Galaxy Watch straps comfortable? Depending on the model you have, Samsung Galaxy Watch straps are made from a variety of premium materials. However, there are a nearly unlimited number of Galaxy Watch replacement bands available from third-party retailers if you are not satisfied. These can range from very cheap to pretty pricey.

How do you change a Galaxy Watch 5 band? To change your Galaxy Watch 5 band, use a fingernail to slide the band’s spring bar inward and gently pull the band away from the watch. Then, insert one end of the new band’s spring bar into your watch lug, slide the spring bar inward, and align the opposite corner of the band with the opposite lug.

Cheopz travel watch case

There aren’t a ton of reasons to pack away your Galaxy Watch, but if you’re a frequent flyer, you may be interested in this travel accessory. Like any luxury watch, your smartwatch can always use extra protection while in transit. The Cheopz travel case pairs a hard outer shell with a soft velvet interior to keep your watch safe and snug. Use the attached carabiner to secure the case to a backpack or pack it away in your luggage. The case also comes with a microfiber cloth for wiping down your watch face when you’re ready to strap it back on.

FAQS

What is the newest Galaxy Watch? The latest Samsung Galaxy Watches are the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These devices were launched in August 2022.

How do I know which Galaxy Watch I have? On your device, navigate to and tap Settings. Then, depending on which watch you have, tap About watch or About device.

Do I need a screen protector for my Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts the highest durability specs of any Galaxy Watch and is likely to stand up to regular wear without any extras. Read more about the device’s specs in Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review.

What is the most comfortable Samsung Galaxy Watch band? Choosing the right band will largely depend on your personal preferences. We find nylon bands great for sleep tracking but less ideal for pool workouts as they take a long time to dry. Silicon bands are great for the water workouts because they’re easy to wash and quick to dry.

