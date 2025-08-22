Apple reportedly in talks with Google to make Gemini the foundation of Siri

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple reportedly approached Google to explore developing a custom AI model to serve as Siri’s foundation.

This AI model may already be in training to run on Apple’s servers.

The Cupertino-based firm is said to be developing a version of Siri powered by its models and a second version that runs on third-party technology.

Apple has long been trailing behind its competitors in the AI space. In fact, the company was expected to launch a revamped version of Siri powered by AI this year, but that initiative was delayed by a year due to setbacks. Despite its struggles, CEO Tim Cook recently announced the company would ramp up its AI investments. In a “if you can’t beat them, join them” type of approach, Apple may be considering turning to Gemini for help.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in early discussions with Google to revamp Siri with Gemini. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based firm approached Google to build a custom AI model that would act as Siri’s foundation, which would launch next year. Sources close to the matter claim that Google has already started training a model that can run on Apple’s servers. It’s said that the talks are simply exploratory, so there aren’t any formal commercial negotiations quite yet.

While Apple and Google are rivals, the two parties have a history of cooperation. For instance, Google has long had a search partnership with Apple, which is currently under scrutiny by the US Department of Justice. Google also made it public that there are plans in place to integrate its AI services into the iPhone.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was eyeing Anthropic and OpenAI for its Siri revamp. Anthropic appeared to have the inside track on the opportunity, but its financial demands led to Apple opening up the search to others. It appears the company’s talks with Google have not derailed that possibility. The tech giant hasn’t ruled out using its own AI models either.

Instead, it’s reported that Apple is holding somewhat of a competition that has resulted in it developing two versions of Siri. One version, codenamed Linwood, is powered by in-house AI models. The other version, codenamed Glenwood, is based on third-party models. Apple is reportedly looking to see which approach works best.

If Apple enters into a Siri partnership, Bloomberg states that the AI model will run on Apple’s private cloud servers. As a result, a new and improved Siri that runs on an external model would not run on device.

This news arrives after a recent report claimed that Siri was in store for a major overhaul. This overhaul would allow the assistant to control a variety of third-party apps and perform specific actions inside those apps.

