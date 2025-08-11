Apple is preparing a Siri upgrade that could make Gemini users really jealous

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul for Siri.

The updated Siri is likely to be able to control a variety of third-party apps, performing very specific actions inside those apps.

The update is expected to roll out in Spring next year with the iOS 26.4 update.

Back in 2024, Apple promised a significant Siri upgrade that would understand voice commands better, have a more intuitive model running underneath, and be “deeply integrated” into the system. The upgraded version was delayed due to performance issues, and Apple integrated ChatGPT instead, so it doesn’t appear far behind in the AI race, without actually upgrading Siri from the ground up. The newer version of Siri is now expected to launch sometime next year, and to make up for the long delay, Apple may be looking to add exceptional capabilities that will allow Siri to control all of your iPhone with just your voice, zipping ahead of Gemini by a long margin.

Previously, when Apple showcased Siri’s improved capabilities, they were limited to system apps and settings. However, this weekend’s Power On newsletter (paywalled) by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks about an enhanced version that will also be able to control any third-party app. With this new version of Siri, Gurman says, you will be able to perform actions such as editing a photo, commenting on a social media post, or even purchasing particular items from any shopping app, using nothing but your voice.

This improved version is powered by Apple’s App Intents, a framework that allows Apple’s interfaces, such as Spotlight or Siri, to perform actions using apps not made by Apple. This is analogous to Android’s App Actions.

Apple’s implementation is intended to control your iPhone, iPad, or Mac the same way you would, but without any touch input.

Gurman doesn’t delve into the technical details but says Apple is actively testing the feature to iron out performance issues, especially in “high-stakes” scenarios that may involve financial transactions. It is currently testing the upgraded Siri to work with a host of popular third-party apps, such as AllTrails, Amazon, Facebook, Temu, Threads, Uber, WhatsApp, and YouTube. However, the feature’s success lies in App Intents working seamlessly with a wide variety of apps, which is why Apple’s engineers are hard at work ensuring broad compatibility.

Apple is likely to bring the overhauled Siri experience out in the Spring of 2026, possibly as part of iOS 26.4. If implemented well, it could open up an era of agentic mobile usage and hopefully inspire Google to do the same.

The improved Siri could also set rumored Apple home products, including a smart display and a tabletop robot, apart from existing products from Amazon or Google. That is why Siri’s delay has not only impacted mobile devices but also other categories in Apple’s portfolio.

Can Gemini compete with the new Siri? Meanwhile, while we have seen evidence about Google attempting to control third-party apps with Gemini, though functional controls have primarily been limited to Google’s own handful of apps. A major leap for Google in this direction could be the rumored Magic Cue functionality, which is expected to read contents on your screen, capture a short history of your usage, and be prepared to help you with actions that might follow. We’re still unsure of the exact functionality and how well it compares to the proposed Siri — or if it will even be able to control apps or just assist users with suggested actions.

However, it could be limited to the Pixel 10 series at launch, instead of rolling out widely to all Android devices, which could disappoint those hoping to enjoy a more intelligent assistant on their phones.

Follow