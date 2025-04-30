iPhone users could see Gemini integration this year, Google CEO hints

Google

TL;DR Alphabet’s CEO says he hopes that Gemini will become a built-in AI option for iPhones.

It was revealed that a deal to accomplish this could be done by the middle of this year.

Apple has previously confirmed that it wants Gemini on iPhones.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has been battling through an ongoing antitrust case brought up by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The case could result in the company being forced to sell off Chrome. During court proceedings for this case, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai mentioned an in-progress deal with Apple that could integrate its AI services into the iPhone.

According to Bloomberg, Pichai said in court that he hopes Gemini will be added as a built-in AI option on iPhones this year. The CEO went on to say that he has been having conversations with Apple CEO Tim Cook throughout 2024 in relation to this matter. Furthermore, Pichai reveals that he hopes to have a deal done by the middle of 2025.

Since March 2024, it has been known that Apple was in talks with Google to incorporate the Gemini AI engine into the iPhone. Key Apple executives also confirmed in an interview in June that the company is hopeful that Gemini will come to iPhones in the future. However, it was unknown how soon the two parties could reach a deal.

This wouldn’t be the first time these rival companies have partnered up for something. Most notably, Google paid Apple billions of dollars to make its search engine the default option on Safari.

Apple currently has a partnership with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration. While Apple Intelligence handles a majority of tasks on iOS devices, ChatGPT is used to assist Siri and a few other features.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.