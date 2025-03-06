Apple’s AI push is stalling, and its Siri upgrade could be years behind Gemini

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Intelligence is struggling to gain traction, with internal data apparently showing low adoption despite its big marketing push.

A major Siri overhaul planned for iOS 19 has apparently been delayed, and Apple insiders now expect a fully modernized version won’t arrive until 2027.

Apple will need to resolve key issues and speed up development if it wants to avoid falling further behind its fast-moving rivals.

Anyone who’s watched Apple’s livestream events since last summer might have assumed that Apple Intelligence was going to be an industry game-changer, but it appears that these AI ambitions have been facing setbacks behind the scenes. Internal data suggests that Apple Intelligence features have failed to gain traction, and a push to merge it with Siri to create a unified tool for iOS is also facing delays.

According to an in-depth Bloomberg article by Apple-specialized tech journalist Mark Gurman, despite the company’s efforts to position itself as a major player in artificial intelligence, real-world adoption of Apple’s AI tool remains extremely low.

Conversational Siri won’t reach consumers until iOS 20.

To make matters worse, One of Apple’s biggest AI initiatives — a revamped version of Siri, internally dubbed LLM Siri — was originally planned to debut with iOS 19 later this year. The update was set to introduce a more conversational assistant on par with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Amazon’s new Alexa Plus. However, Apple is now behind schedule. While iOS 19 is still expected to be announced at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the improved Siri experience looks like it won’t be ready in time for the event.

And it’s no minor setback, according to Gurman. Before Apple can move forward with LLM Siri, it must first resolve foundational issues in its AI systems, a challenge that has already caused significant delays. As a result, sources within Apple’s AI division now believe a truly modernized, conversational Siri won’t reach consumers until iOS 20 — potentially as late as 2027.

With competitors rapidly advancing in AI, Apple risks falling further behind. The company still benefits from its tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem, but AI is becoming a defining technology of the decade. Apple will have to move fast to close the gap or risk consequences for its standing in the industry.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like