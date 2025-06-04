What would your ultimate Galaxy Ultra foldable look like?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

As we head into the final half of 2025, we still expect several headlining smartphones to debut. The Pixel 10 series and the iPhone 17 line remain the main cards, but it appears that Samsung’s preparing to steal the limelight.

Yes, we already expected the next Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models to launch shortly, but Samsung has now thrown a spanner in the works. It’s announced that an Ultra-branded foldable will debut this summer, perhaps as soon as July. While no name has been offered yet, we can only assume that its Z Fold will receive the moniker based on the press material.

Now, the Ultra moniker is reserved for Samsung’s premier device line, offering consumers the best of the best. Take the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance. It has the largest battery in the company’s premier range, the best camera system, and the S Pen. So, given a Fold Ultra, can we expect this device to pack a similar trim level? Notably, Samsung teases a device in the same vein as the S25 Edge, concentrating on portability and thinness. But is a focus on design rather than features really enough to warrant the Ultra name? I’m not so sure.

Here are some other questions: You’re in charge at Samsung: Which features or specs would your ideal Galaxy Z Fold Ultra model include?

Do you think there’s room for an Ultra model in Samsung’s foldable lineup, or will something have to give?

Samsung’s drive towards thinness is continuing. Are you a fan or detractor of this journey?

Would you buy a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra over a Galaxy S26 Ultra? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Are you excited for Samsung's forthcoming 'Ultra' foldable? 4 votes Yes, I can't wait! 25 % Not yet. I don't know enough about the device. 75 % No. An Ultra foldable is a terrible idea. 0 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of Samsung’s Ultra foldable plans?